Porno for Pyros brought out Billy Corgan for Led Zeppelin cover at Lollapalooza (pics, video, setlist)

Porno for Pyros followed their May set at Welcome to Rockville, their first proper show since the '90s, where they were last minute replacement for frontman Perry Farrell's other band, Jane's Addiction, with a June date in Los Angeles, where drummer Stephen Perkins was back behind the kit (Mike Gryciuk filled in for the Welcome to Rockville set). The band kept their reunion going with two shows in Chicago this weekend: Lollapalooza on Sunday (7/31), and a Lollapalooza aftershow the night before at Metro (7/30). For their festival set, they had a special guest on hand: Billy Corgan of Smashing Pumpkins, who joined them for a rendition of Led Zeppelin's "When The Levee Breaks." Watch fan-taken video of the song, and see pictures from their Sunday set by James Richards IV, and the setlist, below.

For their more intimate Saturday night show, Porno for Pyros included three songs in their setlist that they hadn't dusted off since the '90s: "Orgasm," "Dogs Rule The Night," and "Bali Eyes." Watch fan-taken video, and see that setlist below, as well.

Those were the only shows on the band's itinerary for now, but perhaps more are coming? Stay tuned.

Meanwhile, Smashing Pumpkins and Jane's Addiction are touring together this fall, including NYC-area shows at Elmont, NY's UBS Arena on October 14 and Madison Square Garden on October 19. Ahead of his Lollapalooza guest appearance, Billy also had Perry as a guest for a Highland Park shooting benefit.

SETLIST: PORNO FOR PYROS @ LOLLAPALOOZA, 7/31/2022

Sadness

Porno for Pyros

Meija

Cursed Female

Cursed Male

Porpoise Head

Wishing Well

Pets

Good God's://Urge!

When the Levee Breaks

Dogs Rule the Night

Bad Shit

Tahitian Moon

SETLIST: PORNO FOR PYROS @ METRO, 7/30/2022

Sadness

Porno for Pyros

Meija

Cursed Female

Cursed Male

Porpoise Head

Wishing Well

Pets

Good God's://Urge!

Dogs Rule the Night

Orgasm

Bad Shit

Bali Eyes

Tahitian Moon