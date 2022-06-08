Porno for Pyros & J-Hope of BTS added to Lollapalooza lineup

After announcing a Lollapalooza Aftershow on July 30 at Metro, Porno for Pyros have officially been added to the lineup of the festival proper, too. The news spread through an updated poster on social media, and was confirmed by the band on Wednesday afternoon (6/8). Like at Welcome to Rockville in May, which was their first proper set since the '90s, they'll be replacing frontman Perry Farrell's other band, Jane's Addiction, on Sunday, July 31.

Doja Cat had also been scheduled for Sunday, but was forced to cancel all of her upcoming shows while she recovers from tonsil surgery. Lollapalooza announced that her replacement will be J-Hope of BTS, making history as the first South Korean artist to headline a main stage at a major US music festival.

Fellow South Korean band Tomorrow X Together have been added to the lineup as well, on Saturday, July 30, making their US festival debut. See the updated poster below.

Speaking of Porno for Pyros, this makes three shows they have coming up; the third is in Los Angeles with Starcrawler and Frankie and The Witch Fingers.