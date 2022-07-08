Porno for Pyros played Los Angeles with Gilby Clarke (video, setlist)

After reuniting for their first proper set since the '90s at Welcome to Rockville in May, Porno for Pyros played a Los Angeles show at The Belasco on Thursday night (7/7). It was part of Perry and Etty Lau Farrell's "Heaven After Dark" series of "avant-garde nightlife," and unlike the Welcome To Rockville show, where Mike Gryciuk filled in on drums, Stephen Perkins was back behind the kit. They were also joined by Gilby Clarke (Guns N' Roses, Slash's Snakepit, etc) on "Bad Shit" and a rendition of Jane's Addiction's "1%."

Thursday night's setlist, which you can see below, along with fan-taken video from the show, also included classics like "Pets," "Meija," "Cursed Female," and "Porno for Pyros."

Porno for Pyros will play Lollapalooza later this month, where, like at Welcome to Rockville, they'll be replacing Perry Farrell's other band, Jane's Addiction, on Sunday, July 31. They also play a festival aftershow on 7/30. Those are their only scheduled shows at the moment, but perhaps more are on the way? Stay tuned.

SETLIST: PORNO FOR PYROS @ THE BELASCO, 7/7/2022 (via)

Porno for Pyros

Sadness

Meija

Cursed Female

Cursed Male

Wishing Well

Pets

Porpoise Head

1% (Jane’s Addiction)

Bad Shit

Good God's://Urge!

Tahitian Moon