Porno For Pyros playing last-minute reunion set at Welcome to Rockville this weekend

Florida hard rock and metal festival Welcome to Rockville goes down this weekend with headliners KISS, Korn, Guns N' Roses, and Nine Inch Nails (who replaced the Foo Fighters), and at the last minute, Jane's Addiction had to drop off because Dave Navarro has COVID. Their replacement is another of Jane's Addiction frontman Perry Farrell's bands, Porno For Pyros, who reunited for a set on Lollapalooza's livestream in 2020, but haven't played a public show since the '90s. Perry says:

The gang and the government are no different. That makes me 1%. Rockville, although we are blue that Jane’s cannot be with you at this time due to Dave’s long bout with COVID, I am still coming to Daytona, bringing to you for the first time in 26 years Porno For Pyros Featuring myself, Perry Farrrell, Stephen Perkins, Peter DiStefeno and Mike Watt. We’ll play some Jane’s songs for you as well, but for now let’s recall: My boat’s capsized it’s gonna sink to the bottom. I can see the lights on the shore…

Tickets to Welcome to Rockville are still available. Updated poster with the full lineup below.

Jane's Addiction also recently announced a tour supporting The Smashing Pumpkins, including NYC-area shows on October 14 at UBS Arena and October 19 at Madison Square Garden, and they're playing this year's Lollapalooza.