Porno For Pyros recording first new music in over 25 years

Jane's Addiction frontman Perry Farrell's band Porno For Pyros -- which also includes Jane's drummer Stephen Perkins, the Minutement's Mike Watt, and more -- first reunited during lockdown on the 2020 Lollapalooza livestream, and then played their first real show in over 20 years at this year's Welcome to Rockville as a last-minute replacement for Jane's Addiction, and they kept the reunion going with an LA show and Lollapalooza, the latter of which found them bringing out Billy Corgan for a Led Zeppelin cover. Now, guitarist Peter DiStefano has confirmed that new music is on the way too.

"@pornoforpyros writing and recording new music," he wrote in the caption of an Instagram pic of him and Perry. That's all we know for now, but we'll update you when we learn more!