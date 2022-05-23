Porno For Pyros reunited at Welcome to Rockville (pics, videos, setlist)

Welcome To Rockville were hit with multiple weather issues over the weekend, which caused fans to seek shelter and multiple bands to cancel their sets (including Saturday's headliners Guns N' Roses and Korn), but things cleared up in time for Porno For Pyros to play their last-minute reunion set on Sunday (5/22), which was added to the festival after frontman Perry Farrell's other band Jane's Addiction had to drop off. The band played a handful of their classics like "Pets," "Meija," "Porno For Pyros," "Cursed Female," and more, and they also did four Jane's Addiction songs. Videos, pictures, and the full setlist are in this post.

The show was Porno For Pyros' first proper set since the '90s, and it followed their virtual reunion on the 2020 Lollapalooza livestream. Their lineup for the gig was Perry Farrell, Peter DiStefano, and Mike Watt, plus fill-in drummer Mike Gryciuk (Stephen Perkins had to back out at the last minute), second guitarist Nick Maybury (who's also in Perry Farrell’s Kind Heaven Orchestra), and backup vocalists Etty Lau Farrell and Joie Shettler.

Jane's Addiction are also gearing up for a tour supporting The Smashing Pumpkins, including NYC-area shows on October 14 at UBS Arena and October 19 at Madison Square Garden, and they're also playing Lollapalooza.

Setlist (via)

Porpoise Head

Sadness

Porno for Pyros

Meija

Cursed Female

Pets

Blood Rag

Ain't No Right (Jane’s Addiction cover)

Good God's://Urge!

Tahitian Moon

1% (Jane’s Addiction cover)

Mountain Song (Jane’s Addiction cover)

Stop (Jane’s Addiction cover)