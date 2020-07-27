Porno For Pyros reuniting for first time in 24 years on Lollapalooza livestream

Porno For Pyros have been hinting at a reunion for two years, those hints got stronger when the Minutemen's Mike Watt (who was in PFP in the mid '90s) said that he filmed four songs with his former PFP bandmates Perry Farrell, Stephen Perkins, and Peter DiStefano that they hadn't played together in 24 years. ”We also filmed a little spiel after on how I came to help them in 1996,” he added.

PFP were initially supposed to reunite for Perry Farrell's new Vegas entertainment hub Kind Heaven, though Kind Heaven's opening has not surprisingly been delayed indefinitely due to coronavirus, but as speculated, the Porno For Pyros reunion will happen virtually on the Lollapalooza livestream this weekend (July 30-August 2).

The livestream includes over 150 appearances and performances, including archival footage of past Lolla sets from LCD Soundsystem, Metallica, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Run the Jewels, Lorde, Alabama Shakes, Paul McCartney, Chance the Rapper, OutKast, Arcade Fire, and many more. There will also be a few other new performances, a David Bowie tribute with Perry and Mike Garson, and much more.

Watch some classic Porno For Pyros videos below...