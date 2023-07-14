Porno for Pyros tour dates: tickets on sale
Tickets for Porno for Pyros' first North American tour in 25 years, including the Port Chester, NY show at Capitol Theatre on October 29 and NYC date at Hammerstein Ballroom on November 1 go on sale today (7/14) at 10 AM local time.
See all dates below.
PORNO FOR PYROS: 2023 TOUR
Sun Oct 08 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live Sacramento
Tue Oct 10 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic
Fri Oct 13 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
Sun Oct 15 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues Las Vegas
Tue Oct 17 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union
Thu Oct 19 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
Sat Oct 21 – Omaha, NE – Steelhouse Omaha
Mon Oct 23 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee
Tue Oct 24 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Fri Oct 27 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit
Sun Oct 29 – Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre
Mon Oct 30 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Wed Nov 01 – New York, NY – Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom
Fri Nov 03 – Bensalem, PA – Parx Casino and Racing
Sun Nov 05 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring
Tue Nov 07 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte
Wed Nov 08 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
Wed Nov 15 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
Fri Nov 17 – New Orleans, LA – Fillmore New Orleans
Sun Nov 19 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues Dallas
Mon Nov 20 – Austin, TX – Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater