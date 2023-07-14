Porno for Pyros tour dates: tickets on sale

Tickets for Porno for Pyros' first North American tour in 25 years, including the Port Chester, NY show at Capitol Theatre on October 29 and NYC date at Hammerstein Ballroom on November 1 go on sale today (7/14) at 10 AM local time.

See all dates below.

PORNO FOR PYROS: 2023 TOUR

Sun Oct 08 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live Sacramento

Tue Oct 10 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

Fri Oct 13 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

Sun Oct 15 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues Las Vegas

Tue Oct 17 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union

Thu Oct 19 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

Sat Oct 21 – Omaha, NE – Steelhouse Omaha

Mon Oct 23 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

Tue Oct 24 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Fri Oct 27 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

Sun Oct 29 – Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre

Mon Oct 30 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Wed Nov 01 – New York, NY – Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom

Fri Nov 03 – Bensalem, PA – Parx Casino and Racing

Sun Nov 05 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

Tue Nov 07 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

Wed Nov 08 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

Wed Nov 15 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

Fri Nov 17 – New Orleans, LA – Fillmore New Orleans

Sun Nov 19 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues Dallas

Mon Nov 20 – Austin, TX – Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater