Porridge Radio announce new album, share “Back to the Radio”

Porridge Radio have announced new album Waterslide, Diving Board, Ladder To The Sky, which will be out May 20th on Secretly Canadian. (Preorder on forest green vinyl.) Singer and songwriter Dana Margolin says the title “symbolizes the ups and downs of human life, of virtue and transgression. With this album, the feelings of joy, fear and endlessness coexist together."

The album was co-produced with Tom Carmichael and is both a continuation of and reaction to the fantastic Every Bad, which came out in March of 2020 right when the world went into coronavirus lockdown. Dana says they aimed for bigger this time. “I kept saying that I wanted everything to be 'stadium-epic' - like Coldplay."

The first single off the album is its opening track, "Back to the Radio," a grower that goes from slow simmer to rolling boil by the end. The rather stunning video, directed by Dana's sister Ella Margolin, puts the band in a complex, one-shot papier-mâché world.

“’Back To The Radio’ feels like a huge introductory hello or a big ceremonial goodbye," Dana says. "I wrote it at the end of 2019 when we were gearing up for the release of Every Bad and I felt like a lot of things were coming that I wasn’t sure I knew how to handle. The song grew out of a feeling of intense loneliness and being unprepared for what everybody was promising me was about to happen – and a strong desire to escape without knowing what I wanted to escape to. To me there’s a huge feeling of catharsis in this song, of letting go and letting it sweep you away.”

Porridge Radio haven't announced North American tour dates, but they will be out in Europe this spring, including an appearance at Primavera Sound in Barcelona. All dates are listed below.

Waterslide, Diving Board, Ladder To The Sky tracklist

1. Back To The Radio

2. Trying

3. Birthday Party

4. End Of Last Year

5. Rotten 6.UCanBeHappyIfUWantTo

7. Flowers

8. Jealousy 9.IHopeSheʼsOK2

10. Splintered

11. The Rip

12. Waterslide, Diving Board, Ladder To The Sky

PORRIDGE RADIO - 2022 TOUR DATES

February 2022

28 - Elysee Montmartre (IDLES Support) - Paris

March 2022

1 - La Lunes des Pirates - Amiens

2 - Le Grand Mix - Tourcoing

5 - Loppen - Copenhagen

6 - Atlas - Aarhus

16 - Botanique (Rotonde) - Brussels

29 - Rotown - Rotterdam

30 - Merleyn - Nijmegen

April 2022

1 - Vera - Groningen

2 - EKKO - Utrecht

3 - La Boule Noire - Paris

May 2022

26-29 - Spring Gathering - Derbyshire

27-28 - Sea Change Festival - Totnes

June 2022

4 - Primavera Sound - Barcelona

10-12 - Best Kept Secret - Bergen

July 2022

15 - Doune the Rabbit Hole - Cardross Estate

21-24 - bluedot Festival - Cheshire

August 2022

10-13 - Oslo - Øyafestivalen

September 2022

1-4 - Wiltshire - End of the Road