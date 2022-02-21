Porridge Radio announce new album, share “Back to the Radio”
Porridge Radio have announced new album Waterslide, Diving Board, Ladder To The Sky, which will be out May 20th on Secretly Canadian. (Preorder on forest green vinyl.) Singer and songwriter Dana Margolin says the title “symbolizes the ups and downs of human life, of virtue and transgression. With this album, the feelings of joy, fear and endlessness coexist together."
The album was co-produced with Tom Carmichael and is both a continuation of and reaction to the fantastic Every Bad, which came out in March of 2020 right when the world went into coronavirus lockdown. Dana says they aimed for bigger this time. “I kept saying that I wanted everything to be 'stadium-epic' - like Coldplay."
The first single off the album is its opening track, "Back to the Radio," a grower that goes from slow simmer to rolling boil by the end. The rather stunning video, directed by Dana's sister Ella Margolin, puts the band in a complex, one-shot papier-mâché world.
“’Back To The Radio’ feels like a huge introductory hello or a big ceremonial goodbye," Dana says. "I wrote it at the end of 2019 when we were gearing up for the release of Every Bad and I felt like a lot of things were coming that I wasn’t sure I knew how to handle. The song grew out of a feeling of intense loneliness and being unprepared for what everybody was promising me was about to happen – and a strong desire to escape without knowing what I wanted to escape to. To me there’s a huge feeling of catharsis in this song, of letting go and letting it sweep you away.”
You can preorder Waterslide, Diving Board, Ladder To The Sky on forest green vinyl
Porridge Radio haven't announced North American tour dates, but they will be out in Europe this spring, including an appearance at Primavera Sound in Barcelona. All dates are listed below.
Waterslide, Diving Board, Ladder To The Sky tracklist
1. Back To The Radio
2. Trying
3. Birthday Party
4. End Of Last Year
5. Rotten 6.UCanBeHappyIfUWantTo
7. Flowers
8. Jealousy 9.IHopeSheʼsOK2
10. Splintered
11. The Rip
12. Waterslide, Diving Board, Ladder To The Sky
PORRIDGE RADIO - 2022 TOUR DATES
February 2022
28 - Elysee Montmartre (IDLES Support) - Paris
March 2022
1 - La Lunes des Pirates - Amiens
2 - Le Grand Mix - Tourcoing
5 - Loppen - Copenhagen
6 - Atlas - Aarhus
16 - Botanique (Rotonde) - Brussels
29 - Rotown - Rotterdam
30 - Merleyn - Nijmegen
April 2022
1 - Vera - Groningen
2 - EKKO - Utrecht
3 - La Boule Noire - Paris
May 2022
26-29 - Spring Gathering - Derbyshire
27-28 - Sea Change Festival - Totnes
June 2022
4 - Primavera Sound - Barcelona
10-12 - Best Kept Secret - Bergen
July 2022
15 - Doune the Rabbit Hole - Cardross Estate
21-24 - bluedot Festival - Cheshire
August 2022
10-13 - Oslo - Øyafestivalen
September 2022
1-4 - Wiltshire - End of the Road