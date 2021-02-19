Porridge Radio share Piglet collabs from ‘Every Bad’ Deluxe Edition

Order the Deluxe Edition of Porridge Radio's 'Every Bad,' featuring five previously unreleased songs, in the BrooklynVegan Store

Brighton indie rock group Porridge Radio released a Deluxe Edition of their excellent 2020 debut LP Every Bad that includes "Let's Not Fight" and "Strong Enough" that are collaborations with Irish singer-songwriter and producer, Piglet (aka Charlie Loane). Those two tracks have now been made available digitally.

"Piglet is one of my favourite artists," says Dana. "I remember the first time I saw Charlie fronting his other band, Great Dad, and just being completely blown away and entranced by his songs and the way he was performing them. I feel very lucky that he likes my music. This collaboration felt like it was coming for a while, and luckily lockdown gave us a chance to make these songs last summer. Writing together felt great, and I really loved the whole process and bouncing off of each other’s ideas. Something that Charlie really gets is emotional intensity and I am so glad we could be intense as hell together on these tracks."

Dana and Piglet complement each other beautifully on both the ballad-like plea "Let's Not Flight," and the electric, synth-infused "Strong Enough," on which Dana wails and practically screeches. Listen to both below.

The Deluxe Edition of Every Bad is pressed on double purple-and-blue-nebula vinyl, and includes both "Let's Not Fight" and "Strong Enough," as well as Lala Lala collab "Good for You," "Talking About it" and a demo of "Sweet."