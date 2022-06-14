Portishead have digitized their archives, with videos now in HD

Portishead have digitized their archives, and upgraded their videos to HD. This is a welcome enhancement, with their striking clips for "Sour Times," "Wandering Star," "Machine Gun," "All Mine" and more looking and sounding better than you may have ever experienced them. Watch those below.

There has been a lot of activity in the Portishead universe recently. The band played their first show in seven years as part of a Warchild Ukraine benefit in their hometown of Bristol; singer Beth Gibbons lent her distinctive pipes to Kendrick Lamar's masterful new album; and Geoff Barrow's band Beak> will be touring North America this fall. Let's hope there's more Portishead proper activity to come.

