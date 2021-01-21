Portland bedroom pop artist Maria DeHart preps new EP (stream the dreamy new song “Obsessions”)

Portland bedroom pop artist Maria DeHart is releasing a new four-song EP, Quarantunes, Friday (1/22) via Strawberry Moon Records. She recently released opening track "In My Head," and we're now premiering a second track from it, the bewitchingly dreamy "Obsessions."

"'Obsessions' is a song about struggling to gain some semblance of control in impossible circumstances," Maria says. "Through the lyrics I explore my experiences with mental illness, specifically obsessive compulsive disorder; addiction; and releasing control in pursuit of serenity. This track tells a story of suffering, but also of the beginning of a journey towards balance, healthy boundary-setting in interpersonal relationships and, ultimately, emotional stability."

Listen to "Obsessions" and "In My Head" below.