Portland hardcore band Hostilities prep debut LP ‘No Cowards’ (watch the “Cornered” video)

Portland hardcore band Hostilities have put out two singles and EP since 2018, and now they're gearing up to release their debut album No Cowards on April 15 via Bullet Tooth, the new label started by Trustkill Records founder Josh Grabelle. We're premiering the video for lead single "Cornered," which will take you right back to the '90s metalcore era, when the genre was still in touch with its raw, hardcore punk roots. It also, as drummer Andy Rice points out, takes some influence from classic death metal. "'Cornered' is my nod to Carcass," Andy says. 'Always loved how they could write a catchy mid tempo riff that makes you wanna punch holes in a wall."

The "Cornered" riff does indeed sound like that, and vocalist Larissa Perrin's vicious bark really takes things to the next level. Check it out below, and pre-order the album here.

Hostilities also have upcoming West Coast tour dates in December, and those are listed below.

Hostilities -- 2021 Tour Dates

12/13 SACRAMENTO, CA @ DEN OF SIN

12/14 SAN DIEGO, CA @ BRICK BY BRICK

12/15 LAS VEGAS, NV @ EAGLES HALL

12/16 LONG BEACH, CA @ SUPPLY & DEMAND

12/17 OAKLAND, CA @ ELBO ROOM

12/18 PORTLAND, OR @ MANO OCULTA

--

15 '90s Metalcore Albums That Still Resonate Today