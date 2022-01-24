Portland hardcore band Televised prep debut 7″ for Convulse Records (stream a track)

Televised is a new hardcore band from Portland, Oregon led by Aidan Stutzman of Lymph Nodes and other Portland hardcore bands. "I did this project after spending a long time really only playing drums," Aidan tells us. "After a while I started to feel trapped and taught myself guitar and bass mostly just to write for other projects I was playing in, but writing stuff for other people to play doesn't always scratch the itch and you want every note to be played exactly the way you hear it in your head. I found the easiest way for me to do that was just to do every thing myself. Having complete lyrical and musical freedom and not needing the approval of 3 or 4 other people is also a big plus. I can write a whole record about 'I hate you, I hate myself, I hate everything, I want out' and no one can tell 'ok, enough dude.'"

That record is Televised's eight-song debut 7" EP, Human Condition, which comes out February 11 via Convulse Records (pre-order). We're premiering lead single "Projection," a 74-second no-frills ripper that channels the primitive, power chord-fueled sound of early hardcore and gets an added dose of gnarliness from Aidan's beastly bark. Check it out below.

Tracklist

1. Projection

2. Violent Hardcore

3. Funded

4. No Solution

5. Waiting Around to Die

6. Choke

7. Sanity

8. Strife