Portland’s Eyelids announce new album & tour (listen to “A Colossal Waste of Light”)

Portland band Eyelids, who are led by The Decemberists‘ John Moen and former Guided by Voices member Chris Slusarenko, will release their fourth album, A Colossal Waste of Light, on March 10 via Jealous Butcher Records. Once again, REM's Peter Buck produced (and played on a few tracks), and this is their first album to feature new bassist Victor Krummenacher of Camper Van Beethoven, alongside guitarist Jonathan Drews and drummer Paulie Pulvirenti.

The first single from A Colossal Waste of Light is the jangly title track that comes with a video featuring stop-motion-animated lifesize paper mache models of the band. That video premieres in this post and you can watch below.

Eyelids will also be on tour with Honey Radar this year, including a Brooklyn show at Union Pool on March 17 that's also with Hallelujah the Hills. They've also got West Coast dates with Peter Buck, and you can check out their full tour schedule below.

Eyelids 'A Colossal Waste Of Light' U.S. Tour

Fri. March 10th Portland Mississippi Studios (&)

Sat. March 11th Seattle Sunset Tavern (&)

Fri. March 17th NYC Union Pool (*%)

Sat. March 18th Boston The Atwoods (*)

Sun. March 19th New Haven Cafe 9

Mon. March 20th Philly Jerrys On Front (%)

Wed. March 22nd DC Pie Shop

Thurs. March 23rd Charlotte Snug Harbor

Fri. March 24th Atlanta The Earl (#)

Sat. March 25th Athens Flicker (#)

Fri. April 21st SF/Albany Ivy Room (&)

Sun. April 23rd LA Gold-Diggers (&)

Mon. April 24th San Pedro The Sardine (&)

Tues. April 25th The Best Show w/ Tom Scharpling (&)

Fri. April 28th Austin Mohawk

Fri. June 9th Chicago TBA

Sat. June 10th Cleveland Beachland Tavern

Sun. June 11th Toronto Horseshoe

Mon. June 12th Pittsburgh The Government Center

Wed. June 14th Detroit Outer Limits (!)

Thurs. June 15th Milwaukee Cactus Club (!)

Fri. June 16th Madison Kiki's Righteous House Of Music

Sat. June 17th Minneapolis 7th St. Entry

(#) w/ Elf Power

(*) w/ Hallelujah The hills

(%) w/ Honey Radar

(&) w/ Peter Buck (6th Eyelid)

(!) w/ Model Citizen (Matt Patton & Jay Gonzalez of Drive-By Truckers)