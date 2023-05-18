Portola Fest 2023 lineup: Jai Paul, Little Simz, Underworld, Overmono, DJ Koze, Basement Jaxx, more

Goldenvoice's San Francisco-based "alternative dance music festival" Portola is returning for a second year, happening September 30 & October 1 on Pier 80. They've just announced the lineup which is pretty spectacular. Ticket registration is currently underway, with tickets going on sale to the general public on Wednesday, May 24

September 30 is headlined by Eric Prydz presents HOLO, and also playing are Polo & Pan, Jai Paul, Underworld, Nelly Furtado Hot Chip, Chromeo, Flying Lotus, SBTRKT, DJ Koze, Jon Hopkins, Overmono, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, Young Fathers, The Dare, and more.

October 1 is headlined by Skrillex, and also features Labrinth, Thundercat, Rina Sawayama, Carl Cox, Bonobo (DJ), Masego, Basement Jaxx (DJ), Little Dragon, Kenny Beats, Little Simz, Todd Terje (DJ), Roisin Murphy (who we knew was playing), 2ManyDJs, Kavinsky, Jockstrap, Charlotte Adigery & Bolis Pupil and more.

Check out the full lineup in the festival poster below.