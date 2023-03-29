Portrayal of Guilt announce new LP ‘Devil Music,’ share short film (exclusive vinyl pre-order)

The impossible-to-pin-down heavy band Portrayal of Guilt have announced a new album, Devil Music, out digitally on 4/20 and physically on April 21 via Run For Cover. The album features five new original songs on Side A, and an orchestral re-imagining of those same five songs on Side B. Side A was recorded and mixed by Majority Rule's Matt Michel, while side B was recorded and mixed by Uniform's Ben Greenberg. Past collaborator Jenna Rose provides guest vocals on "Where Angels Come to Die."

Along with the announcement comes a short film, directed by Emmanuella Zachariou and soundtracked by the entire Side B. Emmanuella says:

When I first heard the B-Side of Devil Music, I was extremely impressed by the cinematic nature of the music. As a filmmaker and artist who started working in this industry through being an avid lover of music, especially heavier and darker sounds, it has always been a deep personal goal of mine to create more projects that not only highlight the extremely intricate nature of such compositions, but to really try to bring in a true cinematic atmosphere to help visualize them. The string elements in the tracks really helped inspire the medieval blueprint in my mind's eye, and going off of that I wanted to implement slight nods to '90s black metal promo photos, and some of my favorite directors and films. Everything in this was a deliberate, carefully curated nod to some of my favorite films, books, artists and albums. Some examples include Marketa Lazarová (1967), The Wicker Man (1973), The Devils (1971), To the Devil a Daughter (1976), The Passion of Joan of Arc (1928), Wim Wenders, Jean Rollin, Jesús Franco, Mortiis, down to the choice of title card text (inspired by Medieval Marginalia and even Abigor’s 1995 albums, Nachthymnen and Orkblut - The Retaliation).

Portrayal of Guilt's harsh vocals set against orchestral arrangements is both gorgeous and unsettling, and Emmanuella's description gives you a very good idea of what to expect from this eerie film. It's yet another unpredictable move from Portrayal of Guilt, and you can check it out below.

We've got an exclusive grey-in-clear vinyl variant of Devil Music, limited to just 200 copies. Pre-order yours while they last. Here's a mock-up:

Pre-order our variant in the BV shop. Here's the video, which has to be watched on YouTube because of age restrictions:

Tracklist

Side A:

1. One Last Taste of Heaven

2. Untitled

3. Burning Hand

4. Where Angels Come to Die

5. Devil Music

Side B:

6. I (One Last Taste of Heaven)

7. II (Untitled)

8. III (Burning Hand)

9. IV (Where Angels Come to Die)

10. V (Devil Music)

Portrayal of Guilt -- 2023 Tour Dates

Apr 20: ANTWERP, BE - KAVKA OUDAAN

Apr 21: TILBURG, NL - ROADBURN FESTIVAL

Apr 22: KIEL, DE - KIEL SCHAUBUDE

Apr 23: AALBORG, DK - 1000FRYD

Apr 24: GOTHENBURG, SE - HEMLIGHETEN *

Apr 25: STOCKHOLM, SE - SLAKTKYRKAN *

Apr 26: COPENHAGEN, DK - BASEMENT *

Apr 27: BERLIN, DE - URBAN SPREE *

Apr 28: WARSAW, PL - VOODOO CLUB *

Apr 29: BRNO, CZ - KABINET MÚZ *

Apr 30: BUDAPEST, HU - INSTANT *

May 01: ZAGREB, HR - KSET *

May 02: LJUBLJANA, SI - CHANNEL ZERO *

May 03: BOLOGNA, IT - CIRCOLO DEV *

May 04: PARMA, IT @ SPLINTER CLUB *

May 05: MEZZAGO, IT @ BLOOM *

May 06: DÜDINGEN, CH @ BAD BONN *

May 07: TRIER, DE @ LUCKY’S LUKE *

May 25: NAGOYA, JP - HUCK FINN ~

May 26: TOKYO, JP - BUSHBASH ~

May 27: KAWASAKI, JP - BLOODAXE FESTIVAL ~

May 28: OSAKA, JP - HOKAGE ~

*w/ MÜSCLE WÖRSHIP

~w/ PALM