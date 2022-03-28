Portrayal of Guilt announce North American tour w/ Yautja
Portrayal of Guilt play Austin festival Oblivion Access this spring, and they've announced a North American tour with fellow metal/punk crossover maniacs Yautja following the fest. The dates run through May, with stops in Dallas, Milwaukee, Chicago, Toronto, Boston, Brooklyn, Asheville and more. See all dates below.
The Brooklyn show is at Saint Vitus Bar on May 25, and tickets are on sale now.
Portrayal of Guilt released two excellent albums last year, We Are Always Alone and CHRISTFUCKER (order both on vinyl). Yautja also released a great new album, The Lurch, in 2021, their first in six years, and their first for Relapse.
PORTRAYAL OF GUILTY & YAUTJA: 2022 TOUR
MAY 14 - AUSTIN, TX @ OBLIVION ACCESS FESTIVAL
MAY 15 - DALLAS, TX @ CHEAP STEAKS (MATINEE)
MAY 16 - KANSAS CITY, MO @ RECORDBAR
MAY 17 - DES MOINES, IA @ XBK
MAY 18 - MILWAUKEE, WI @ X-RAY ARCADE
MAY 19 - CHICAGO, IL @ EMPTY BOTTLE
MAY 20 - GRAND RAPIDS, MI @ PYRAMID SCHEME
MAY 21 - CLEVELAND, OH @ GROG SHOP
MAY 22 - TORONTO, ON @ VELVET UNDERGROUND
MAY 23 - MONTREAL, QC @ BAR LE RITZ PDB
MAY 24 - BOSTON, MA @ THE ROCKWELL
MAY 25 - BROOKLYN, NY @ SAINT VITUS
MAY 27 - MORGANTOWN, WV @ 123 PLEASANT STREET
MAY 28 - RICHMOND, VA @ RICHMOND MUSIC HALL
MAY 29 - ASHEVILLE, NC @ THE ODDITORIUM
MAY 31 - MEMPHIS, TN @ HI-TONE*
*NO YAUTJA