Portrayal of Guilt announce North American tour w/ Yautja

Portrayal of Guilt play Austin festival Oblivion Access this spring, and they've announced a North American tour with fellow metal/punk crossover maniacs Yautja following the fest. The dates run through May, with stops in Dallas, Milwaukee, Chicago, Toronto, Boston, Brooklyn, Asheville and more. See all dates below.

The Brooklyn show is at Saint Vitus Bar on May 25, and tickets are on sale now.

Portrayal of Guilt released two excellent albums last year, We Are Always Alone and CHRISTFUCKER (order both on vinyl). Yautja also released a great new album, The Lurch, in 2021, their first in six years, and their first for Relapse.

PORTRAYAL OF GUILTY & YAUTJA: 2022 TOUR

MAY 14 - AUSTIN, TX @ OBLIVION ACCESS FESTIVAL

MAY 15 - DALLAS, TX @ CHEAP STEAKS (MATINEE)

MAY 16 - KANSAS CITY, MO @ RECORDBAR

MAY 17 - DES MOINES, IA @ XBK

MAY 18 - MILWAUKEE, WI @ X-RAY ARCADE

MAY 19 - CHICAGO, IL @ EMPTY BOTTLE

MAY 20 - GRAND RAPIDS, MI @ PYRAMID SCHEME

MAY 21 - CLEVELAND, OH @ GROG SHOP

MAY 22 - TORONTO, ON @ VELVET UNDERGROUND

MAY 23 - MONTREAL, QC @ BAR LE RITZ PDB

MAY 24 - BOSTON, MA @ THE ROCKWELL

MAY 25 - BROOKLYN, NY @ SAINT VITUS

MAY 27 - MORGANTOWN, WV @ 123 PLEASANT STREET

MAY 28 - RICHMOND, VA @ RICHMOND MUSIC HALL

MAY 29 - ASHEVILLE, NC @ THE ODDITORIUM

MAY 31 - MEMPHIS, TN @ HI-TONE*

*NO YAUTJA