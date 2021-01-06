Portrayal of Guilt release “Garden of Despair” from upcoming LP

The great, genre-blurring heavy band Portrayal of Guilt will release their anticipated sophomore album We Are Always Alone later this month (1/21) via Closed Casket Activities, and today they released its fourth single, "Garden of Despair." Across its four-minute running time, it incorporates blasty black metal, passionate screamo, bleak doom/sludge, and more, and Portrayal of Guilt blend all of this stuff seamlessly and deliver it with breathtaking conviction. Listen below.

In case you missed it over the holidays, Portrayal of Guilt released a video (part live session, part music video), and you can check that out below too.

Portrayal of Guilt also recently launched their own label, and as mentioned, they'll release a Fleshripper 7" this year.