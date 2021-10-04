Portrayal of Guilt release new song & video, “…where the suffering never ends”

Pre-order our limited red splatter vinyl variant of Portrayal of Guilt's upcoming album.

Portrayal of Guilt have shared the second single off their second album of 2021, Christfucker, which comes out 11/5 via Run For Cover. It's called "...where the suffering never ends," and it's a bleak, noisy song that comes with an ambitious, horror flick-inspired music video directed by Craig Murray, who says:

I wanted to make an immersive film, which takes the viewer on a progressive journey that never seems to end. I had a structured idea that I wanted to shoot, but also shot loads of ominous scenes that could develop new ideas about the story for the viewer. The initial edit was between 15-20 minutes long, leaving me no option but to cut it down. I decided to leave the opening act as long as I could by extending the intro sounds, which are various parts of the song slowed down and reversed. We camped overnight in the forest to shoot the film in a mostly chronological order, between us we had over 1000 harvest mite bites by the end of it...

Check it out below and pre-order our red splatter vinyl variant of the new album, limited to 300 and available exclusively in our stores.

Catch Portrayal of Guilt on tour with Uniform and Body Void, including a show at Brooklyn's Saint Vitus Bar on October 20 (tickets). All dates here.