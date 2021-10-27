Portrayal of Guilt release sludgy new song “Sadist”

Pre-order our red splatter vinyl variant of Portrayal of Guilt's upcoming album.

Portrayal of Guilt's second album of 2021, CHRISTFUCKER, comes out next week, and they've now shared its third single, "Sadist," which features guest vocals by Jenna Rose of New York darkwavers Anatomy. This one finds Portrayal of Guilt taking their genre-defying metal/screamo sound in a slower, sludgier direction, and it's another very intense taste of this LP. Check it out below.

CHRISTFUCKER drops 11/5 via Run For Cover

Portrayal of Guilt -- 2021 Tour Dates

10/27: Birmingham, AL - Seasick Records ~

10/28: Houston, TX - Red Dwarf

10/29: San Antonio, TX - Vibes Underground *

10/30: Austin, TX - Elysium (Levitation) ~

10/31: Albuquerque, NM - Sister ~

11/01: Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar ~

11/02: Los Angeles, CA - Zebulon ~

11/03: San Francisco, CA - Rickshaw Stop ~

11/04: Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios ~

11/05: Seattle, WA - The Vera Project ~

11/06: Boise, ID - Neurolux ~

11/07: Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court ~

11/08: Denver, CO - HQ ~

11/09: Omaha, NE - Slowdown ^

11/10: Chicago, IL - Empty Bottle ~

11/11: Cleveland, OH - Now That's Class ~

11/12: Philadelphia, PA - PhilaMOCA ~

11/14: Baltimore, MD - Joe Squared

11/15: Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Roboto Project %

11/16: Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups %

11/17: St Louis, MO - The Sinkhole ^

11/18: Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street #

11/19: Dallas, TX - Double Wide #

~ w/ Uniform, Body Void

# w/ Chat Pile

* w/ Code Orange, Uniform

^ w/ Bummer

% For Your Health