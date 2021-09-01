Portrayal of Guilt sign to Run For Cover, announce new album (exclusive splatter vinyl pre-order)

Pre-order our limited red splatter vinyl variant of Portrayal of Guilt's upcoming album.

The impossible-to-pigeonhole Portrayal of Guilt already released one of the year's best heavy albums in January with We Are Always Alone (on Closed Casket Activities), and then they followed it last month with a split single with Chat Pile, and now the band have signed to Run For Cover and announced their second full-length of 2021, CHRISTFUCKER, due November 5 via their new label home. "We think of it partially in the sense of scoring a horror movie," guitarist/vocalist Matt King said of the album. "We wanted to create an atmosphere of anxiety and fear." The album was produced by Uniform's Ben Greenberg and it features guest vocals from Touche Amore's Jeremy Bolm (on "Fall From Grace") and Anatomy's Jenna Rose (on "Sadist").

We've teamed up with the band on an exclusive red splatter vinyl variant, which comes with a poster, limited to 300 copies. Pre-order yours before they're gone. They look like this:

Along with the announcement comes lead single "Possession," and as you'd expect from this band, it's all over the place in the best way. It owes as much to venomous black and death metal as it does to gothy post-punk, and it constantly changes shape throughout its three and a half minute running time. Listen and watch the hypnotic visualizer below.

Portrayal of Guilt also have an upcoming tour with Uniform and Body Void, including a show at Brooklyn's Saint Vitus Bar on October 20 (tickets). They also have upcoming dates with Code Orange, Sheer Mag, Soul Glo, For Your Health, Chat Pile, and Bummer. All dates are listed below.

Also available in our store: the debut EP on oxblood & black swirl vinyl from Heavy Heavy Low Low offshoot Bone Cutter (whose Robbie Smith has done art design for Portrayal of Guilt).

Tracklist

1 - Intro to CHRIST*****

2 - The Sixth Circle

3 - Sadist

4 - Fall from Grace

5 - Dirge

6 - Bed of Ash

7 - The Crucifixion

8 - Master/Slave

9 - ...where the suffering never ends

10 - Possession

Portrayal of Guilt -- 2021 Tour Dates

10/14: Baton Rouge, LA - Mid City Ballroom

10/15: Little Rock, AR - Vino's #

10/16: Memphis, TN - B-Side #

10/17: Nashville, TN - DRKMTTR

10/18: Asheville, NC - Static Age Records

10/19: Richmond, VA - The Camel !

10/20: Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus ~

10/21: Boston, MA - Cambridge Elks Lodge ~

10/22: Berlin, CT - Berlin VFW ~

10/23: Washington, D.C. - DC9 ~

10/24: Durham, NC - The Pinhook ~

10/25: Columbia, SC - New Brookland Tavern

10/26: Atlanta, GA - 529 ~

10/27: Birmingham, AL - Seasick Records ~

10/28: Houston, TX - Red Dwarf

10/29: San Antonio, TX - Vibes Events Center *

10/30: Austin, TX - Elysium (Levitation) ~

10/31: Albuquerque, NM - Sister ~

11/01: Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar ~

11/02: Los Angeles, CA - Zebulon ~

11/03: San Francisco, CA - Rickshaw Stop ~

11/04: Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios ~

11/05: Seattle, WA - The Vera Project ~

11/06: Boise, ID - Neurolux ~

11/07: Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court ~

11/08: Denver, CO - HQ ~

11/09: Omaha, NE - Slowdown ^

11/10: Chicago, IL - Empty Bottle ~

11/11: Cleveland, OH - Now That's Class ~

11/12: Philadelphia, PA - PhilaMOCA ~

11/15: Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Roboto Project %

11/16: Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups %

11/17: St Louis, MO - The Sinkhole ^

11/18: Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street #

11/19: Dallas, TX - Double Wide #

~ w/ Uniform, Body Void

# w/ Chat Pile

* w/ Code Orange, Uniform

! w/ Sheer Mag, Soul Glo

^ w/ Bummer

% For Your Health

--

