Portugal. The Man announce 2021 tour dates including Red Rocks with Parquet Courts

Portugal. The Man have announced a tour surrounding their appearances at NYC's Governors Ball, Delaware's Firefly, Atlanta's Shaky Knees, and other festivals. One of their headlining shows takes place at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado on 9/22 and that's an awesome double bill with Parquet Courts (tickets). All dates are listed below.

Along with the announcement comes the release of the Ulu Selects Vol. #1 (Live) EP on digital platforms. It includes FADER session performances of "Feel It Still," "So Young," and "Don't Look Back In Anger," as well as a KCRW session of "Noise Pollution," and it's the "first of many eclectic EPs to come and features stripped down performances of fan-favorite songs."

"We noticed a lot of chatter on our Discord server and amongst PTM Coin holders that these stripped versions were highly sought after and absent from streaming services," singer/guitarist John Gourley said, "so, well, we accommodated their request."

Earlier this year, PTM released the "lost" live sessions album Oregon City Sessions, which was recorded in 2008. They're also giving away a private virtual studio party where you'll get a preview of new music and take home an original painting by lead singer John Gourley. You have to donate to the band's charitable fundraising initiative to enter.

Portugal. The Man -- 2021 Tour Dates

7/25 – Cleveland, OH – WonderStruck Festival

8/21 – Palmer, AK – Alaska State Fair

9/5 – Napa, CA – BottleRock

9/12 – Redondo Beach, CA – BeachLife Festival

9/21 – Ogden, UT – Ogden Twilight

9/22 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre*

9/24 – New York, NY – Governors Ball

9/25 – Harrisburg, PA – Riverfront Park

9/26 – Dover, DE – Firefly Festival

10/15 – Portland, OR – Edgefield

10/16 – Eugene, OR – Cuthbert Amphitheater

10/23 – Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Festival

* w/ Parquet Courts