Portugal. The Man covered “Steal My Sunshine” with Cherry Glazerr, Eels with Sir Chloe

Portugal. The Man just announced a tour opening for alt-J, with additional support from Sir Chloe on the first leg and Cherry Glazerr and on the second. To celebrate, they've teamed with both openers to cover a pair of '90s alt-rock classics. They did Len's "Steal My Sunshine" with Cherry Glazerr and Eels' "Novocaine for the Soul" with Sir Chloe. They're both faithful, playful renditions, and you can stream both below.

Ahead of their dates with alt-J, Portugal. The Man are also playing some festivals, including Governors Ball today (9/24), Firefly on Sunday 9/26 (where their set will also stream live), and Shaky Knees in October. See their dates with alt-J, which include NYC (April 11 at Madison Square Garden) and LA (March 27 at STAPLES Center) stops with Cherry Glazerr, below.

ALT-J & PORTUGAL. THE MAN: 2022 TOUR

February 25, 2022 – Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center *

February 26, 2022 – Washington, DC - The Anthem *

March 1, 2022 – Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium *

March 2, 2022 – Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena *

March 4, 2022 – Tampa, FL - Yuengling Center *

March 5, 2022 – Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live *

March 6, 2022 – Orlando, FL - Orlando Amphitheater *

March 9, 2022 – Dallas, TX- The Factory in Deep Ellum *

March 12, 2022 – Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater *

March 13, 2022 – Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall *

March 15, 2022 - St Louis, MS - Chaifetz Arena *

March 16, 2022 – Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple Detroit *

March 19, 2022 – Chicago, IL - Credit Union 1 Arena *

March 20, 2022 – Minneapolis, MN - The Armory *

March 23, 2022 – Denver, CO - 1STBANK Center #

March 25, 2022 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena San Diego #

March 26, 2022 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl #

March 27, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA - Staples Center #

March 29, 2022 – Seattle, WA - Wamu Theatre #

March 30, 2022 – Vancouver, VA - Pacific Coliseum #

April 1, 2022 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium #

April 3, 2022 - Las Vegas, NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas #

April 5, 2022 - Salt Lake City, UT - UCCU Center #

April 7, 2022 - Kansas City, KS - Cable Dahmer Arena #

April 8, 2022 – Cincinnati, OH - PromoWest Pavillion at Ovation #

April. 9, 2022 – Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center #

April 11, 2022 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden #

April 13, 2022 – Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at The Mann #

April 14, 2022 – Boston, MA - Agganis Arena #

April 15, 2022 – Montreal, QC - Place Bell #

April 17, 2022 – Toronto, ON - Coca-Cola Coliseum #

* Dates with Sir Chloe

# Dates with Cherry Glazerr