Portugal. The Man giving away virtual studio party, chance to preview new music & a painting!

Portugal. The Man have teamed with Fandiem for a fundraising initiative. Donate money to a good cause and be entered in a giveaway for a private virtual studio party with the band where you'll get a preview of new music, and take home an original painting by lead singer John Gourley. Enter now, or read on to learn more.

The band have a foundation, and it's called the PTM Foundation. They're "focused on building community resilience, empathy, and awareness through music, stories, art, education and connectivity."

We aim to convene and organize partnerships and projects informed by community need, then mobilize Portugal. The Man’s listeners and supporters around that shared vision. While our advocacy, philanthropy, and community engagement work is primarily centered around universal issues related to human rights, community health, and the environment, this organization puts a specific focus on highlighting the stories of Indigenous Peoples, and we are committed to helping bring these sacred voices – often the most informed, yet silenced among us – to the forefront.

Fandiem "is a contest fundraising platform that helps artists, athletes, festivals, and creators raise money for nonprofits by offering fans a chance to win amazing experiences and prizes."

Here are more details about the prize:

You + friends are the guests of honor at a private virtual studio party with Portugal. The Man

Be the FIRST to hear never-before-heard new music in an exclusive listening session

The band will send you their favorite drinks and snacks to get the vibe right for your virtual hang

John Gourley will personally send you an ORIGINAL “Devil Guy” painting (1 of 1) that he hand painted

Watch a video about the initiative below, and enter to win HERE.