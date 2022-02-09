Portugal. The Man releasing new album in June, share “What Me, Worry?” (watch the video)

Portugal. The Man haven't released a new album since 2017's Woodstock, home of their massive late-career hit "Feel It Still," but now they're finally ready to put out their long-awaited ninth album this June. Title and exact release date TBA, but we know the album was produced by longtime Kanye West collaborator Jeff Bhasker, and that it'll include their just-released new single "What, Me Worry?", which also features co-production by Ryan Tedder.

"While recording this album and hanging in LA, we got into a conversation with Jeff Bhasker and Ryan Tedder about how much we missed laughter," frontman John Gourley said in a statement. "The last few years it’s been so easy to forget the fun in what we do. We talked about childhood memories of laughing at the world and ourselves while flipping through Mad Magazine. We missed those days and remembered that we all make music. So we took that afternoon to make a song about it."

If you were worried that the long gap between albums or PTM's newfound fame would push them in a disappointing direction, "What, Me Worry?" immediately eases those fears. It's the kind of snappy, streamlined, psychedelic pop that PTM was churning out long before "Feel It Still" became a hit, and it feels like a very promising first taste of this new album. Listen and watch the Los Güeyes-directed video below. PTM will make the song's television debut on February 23 on Kimmel.

Portugal. The Man are also gearing up to open alt-J's tour, which begins on February 25 and features support from Sir Chloe on the first leg and Cherry Glazerr on the second. The run with Cherry Glazerr hits NYC's Madison Square Garden on April 11. All dates are listed below. alt-J's new album The Dream comes out this week.

Portugal. The Man are also launching their new PTM’s NIGHT OUT initiative on this tour, which supports disabled fans requiring ADA access. Guitarist Eric Howk said in a statement:

I toured the country on two legs for 10 years of my life without ever giving a single thought to accessibility. I played basements and balconies, pavilions, and grandstands. I dragged amplifiers up and down stairs and took access for granted. Then, at 25, I fell down a hole and became a complete t4 paraplegic in an instant. Since that moment, many things in my life have changed, but touring has remained a constant in my life. As a wheelchair user, and a believer that music is the great equalizer in humanity, I have come to understand that many of the venues that I play are not accessible or welcoming to people across the disability spectrum. In many situations, I have found that sourcing accessible tickets to events is prohibitively difficult, and even then, merely the tip of the iceberg of considerations that must be made. Transportation to and from the venue, access to water and concessions, access to restrooms, obstructions to lines-of-sight from audience to stage – these are just a few of the logistics that many people in the disability community juggle each time they plan on seeing their favorite artists. Wouldn’t it be nice if somebody was out there making sure that all these factors were considered? Wouldn’t it be great just to relax and enjoy the show?

PTM also recently launched their own cryptocurrency, PTM Coin, and penned an op-ed for Rolling Stone about it.

alt-J / Portugal. The Man -- 2022 Tour Dates

February 25, 2022 – Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center *

February 26, 2022 – Washington, DC – The Anthem *

February 27, 2022 – Washington, DC – The Anthem *

March 1, 2022 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium *

March 2, 2022 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena *

March 4, 2022 – Tampa, FL – Yuengling Center*

March 5, 2022 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Hard Rock Live*

March 6, 2022 – Orlando, FL – Central Florida Fairgrounds *

March 9, 2022 – Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum *

March 12, 2022 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater *#

March 13, 2022 – Houston, – White Oak Music Hall *

March 15, 2022 – St Louis, MS – Chaifetz Arena *

March 16, 2022 – Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple Detroit *

March 17, 2022 – Milwaukee, WI – UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena *

March 19, 2022 – Chicago, IL – Credit Union 1 Arena at UIC *

March 20, 2022 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory *

March 23, 2022 – Denver, CO – 1STBANK Center *#

March 25, 2022 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena San Diego *#

March 26, 2022 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl *#

March 27, 2022 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena *#

March 29, 2022 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater *#

March 30, 2022 – Vancouver, VA – Pacific Coliseum *#

April 1, 2022 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium #

April 2, 2022 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl #

April 3, 2022 - Las Vegas, NV – The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas #

April 5, 2022 – Salt Lake City, UT – UCCU Center #

April 7, 2022 – Kansas City, KS – Cable Dahmer Arena #

April 8, 2022 – Cincinnati, OH – PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation #

April. 9, 2022 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center #

April 11, 2022 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden #

April 13, 2022 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann #

April 14, 2022 – Boston, MA – Agganis Arena #

April 15, 2022 – Montreal, QC – Place Bell #

April 17, 2022 – Toronto, ON – Coca-Cola Coliseum #

* Dates with Sir Chloe

# Dates with Cherry Glazerr