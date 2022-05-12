Portuguese grind vets Holocausto Canibal prep new LP ‘Crueza Ferina’ (watch a video)

Portuguese grind/death vets Holocausto Canibal have been going strong for over 20 years, and they're now set to release their sixth album (and first with new vocalist Orca), Crueza Ferina, on May 27 via Selfmadegod Records (pre-order). It was produced, engineered, and mixed by João Ribeiro, and mastered by Brad Boatright, and the recently released lead single "Exodo Mortuoso" features a guest guitar solo by Bob Vigna of Immolation. We're now premiering the video for second single "Miasmas Onanizantes," and here's what drummer Diogo P says about that one:

We strongly believe that less is more, that's why we choose one of the shortest songs for the clip. The sheer brutality and blunt nature of this song makes it the perfect audiovisual blow to the senses. We are unconventional and a short clip will surely leave many listeners wondering what hit them.

Brutal and blunt indeed! The video was produced and released in cooperation with Circuito Malmandado, "a Portuguese free digital media platform created with the purpose of promoting Portugal’s independent music scene." Check it out below.