Post-hardcore vets Haste reuniting for first shows in 14 years, planning big fall show

Birmingham, Alabama's Haste formed in 1995 and released three albums -- 1999's Pursuit in the Face of Consequence, 2001's When Reason Sleeps, and 2003's The Mercury Lift -- before calling it quits in 2007. Their music existed somewhere between post-hardcore, metalcore, and emo, and by The Mercury Lift, they brought in a little of the atmospheric Quicksand/Hum influence that really started to infiltrate post-hardcore a decade later. If you're unfamiliar, or haven't listened in a while, it sounds very late '90s / early 2000s, but it holds up well within the context of today's post-hardcore too.

Haste recently revealed that they're finally reuniting for the first time in 14 years to play the extremely stacked Furnace Fest in their hometown of Birmingham, and that's not all. They added a hometown club show happening July 11 at Saturn, which quickly sold out, and the band is now promising a bigger show TBA for the fall. They write:

You guys are incredible. We are blown away by the response to the show. The fact that so many of you want to come hangout and watch some old guys try to act like they’re still in their twenties and possibly suffer some life altering self inflicted medical trauma is amazing and we can’t tell you how much we appreciate the love and support. We hate that this show is limited and some of you weren’t able to get a ticket. We really appreciate you understanding. We are working on a big old school full capacity show in the fall and we will post all of the details here as soon as we have it all set. So come out to it or Furnace Fest, heckle the hell out of us and again thank you and we love you.

Stay tuned for more and watch the video for "Stutter" from The Mercury Lift below...

