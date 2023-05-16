Post Malone announces new LP ‘Austin’ & North American tour

Post Malone has announced Austin, his fifth studio album, due out on July 28 via Mercury Records/Republic Records. It features his recent single "Chemical," and another new track, "Mourning," is out this Friday (5/19). See the album art below, and stay tuned for more details.

Post Malone also announced a North American tour, happening in July and August. "I love y’all so very much and I’m so excited to get out and do some more shows for y’all," he says. "Help me put a baby through college and come on out. Some cool new production, new songs, and a very very handsome man up on stage. Sending love to you and yours." See all dates below.

The "If Y'all Weren't Here, I'd Be Crying" tour doesn't hit NYC, but there are nearby shows in New Jersey (Camden's Freedom Mortgage Pavilion on July 25), Connecticut (Hartford's Xfinity Theatre on July 23), and more. Tickets go on Friday, May 19 at 10am local time, with various presales starting Wednesday, May 17 at 10am.

Post Malone - Austin loading...

Post Malone 2023 tour loading...

Post Malone -- 2023 Tour Dates

Sat Jul 08 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Sun Jul 09 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Tue Jul 11 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Wed Jul 12 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

Fri Jul 14 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sat Jul 15 – East Troy, WI – Alpine Valley Music Theatre

Mon Jul 17 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

Wed Jul 19 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Sat Jul 22 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Sun Jul 23 – Hartford, CT– XFINITY Theatre

Tue Jul 25 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Wed Jul 26 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Sat Jul 29 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Mon Jul 31 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Tue Aug 01 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Thu Aug 03 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 05 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Tue Aug 08 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Thu Aug 10 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Sat Aug 12 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Sun Aug 13 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Tue Aug 15 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

Wed Aug 16 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 19 – San Bernardino, CA – Glen Helen Amphitheater