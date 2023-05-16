Post Malone announces new LP ‘Austin’ & North American tour
Post Malone has announced Austin, his fifth studio album, due out on July 28 via Mercury Records/Republic Records. It features his recent single "Chemical," and another new track, "Mourning," is out this Friday (5/19). See the album art below, and stay tuned for more details.
Post Malone also announced a North American tour, happening in July and August. "I love y’all so very much and I’m so excited to get out and do some more shows for y’all," he says. "Help me put a baby through college and come on out. Some cool new production, new songs, and a very very handsome man up on stage. Sending love to you and yours." See all dates below.
The "If Y'all Weren't Here, I'd Be Crying" tour doesn't hit NYC, but there are nearby shows in New Jersey (Camden's Freedom Mortgage Pavilion on July 25), Connecticut (Hartford's Xfinity Theatre on July 23), and more. Tickets go on Friday, May 19 at 10am local time, with various presales starting Wednesday, May 17 at 10am.
Post Malone -- 2023 Tour Dates
Sat Jul 08 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
Sun Jul 09 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
Tue Jul 11 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
Wed Jul 12 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake
Fri Jul 14 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sat Jul 15 – East Troy, WI – Alpine Valley Music Theatre
Mon Jul 17 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
Wed Jul 19 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
Sat Jul 22 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
Sun Jul 23 – Hartford, CT– XFINITY Theatre
Tue Jul 25 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Wed Jul 26 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
Sat Jul 29 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
Mon Jul 31 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Tue Aug 01 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Thu Aug 03 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre
Sat Aug 05 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
Tue Aug 08 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Thu Aug 10 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
Sat Aug 12 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Sun Aug 13 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Tue Aug 15 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre
Wed Aug 16 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
Sat Aug 19 – San Bernardino, CA – Glen Helen Amphitheater