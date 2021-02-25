Post Malone covered Hootie and the Blowfish’s “Only Wanna Be With You” for Pokemon’s 25th anniversary

Longtime Pokemon fan Post Malone is playing a virtual 25th anniversary concert for the game series on Saturday, and ahead of that he's shared a cover of Hootie and the Blowfish's ubiquitous 1995 hit, "Only Wanna Be with You"... in honor of the bond between Pokemon and trainer, I guess? Whatever the reason behind the song choice, Posty's version gives it little chiptune flourishes and country-tinged vocals, and instead of the dolphins making him cry, he takes the opportunity to shout out his favorite football team, the Dallas Cowboys. Listen below.

According to Rolling Stone, the Hootie cover will be on Posty's Saturday night setlist. The virtual show streams at 7 PM ET on YouTube, Twitch, and pokemon.com.