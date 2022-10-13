Post Malone played Madison Square Garden with Roddy Ricch (night 1 pics, videos, setlist)

About a week after falling on stage in St. Louis and injuring his ribs, Post Malone was hospitalized due to breathing problems and forced to postpone part of his tour with Roddy Ricch, but he's back on the road, and last night (10/12) he landed in NYC for his first of two shows at Madison Square Garden. He played a 23-song set that included a chunk of his new album Twelve Carat Toothache and plenty of earlier fan faves like "Circles," "Sunflower," "Better Now," "rockstar," "White Iverson," and more. Roddy Ricch joined him on "Cooped Up."

More photos by Toby Tenenbaum, some fan-shot videos, and the setlist below. Post Malone and Roddy Ricch do it again at MSG tonight (10/13).

Setlist (via)

Reputation

Wow.

I Like You (A Happier Song)

Wrapped Around Your Finger

Better Now

Psycho

Candy Paint

I Fall Apart

Euthanasia

Stay

Go Flex

Circles

Love/Hate Letter to Alcohol

Take What You Want

When I’m Alone

Over Now

rockstar

Insane

Cooped Up (with Roddy Ricch)

Sunflower

One Right Now

Congratulations

White Iverson