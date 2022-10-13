Post Malone played Madison Square Garden with Roddy Ricch (night 1 pics, videos, setlist)
About a week after falling on stage in St. Louis and injuring his ribs, Post Malone was hospitalized due to breathing problems and forced to postpone part of his tour with Roddy Ricch, but he's back on the road, and last night (10/12) he landed in NYC for his first of two shows at Madison Square Garden. He played a 23-song set that included a chunk of his new album Twelve Carat Toothache and plenty of earlier fan faves like "Circles," "Sunflower," "Better Now," "rockstar," "White Iverson," and more. Roddy Ricch joined him on "Cooped Up."
More photos by Toby Tenenbaum, some fan-shot videos, and the setlist below. Post Malone and Roddy Ricch do it again at MSG tonight (10/13).
Setlist (via)
Reputation
Wow.
I Like You (A Happier Song)
Wrapped Around Your Finger
Better Now
Psycho
Candy Paint
I Fall Apart
Euthanasia
Stay
Go Flex
Circles
Love/Hate Letter to Alcohol
Take What You Want
When I’m Alone
Over Now
rockstar
Insane
Cooped Up (with Roddy Ricch)
Sunflower
One Right Now
Congratulations
White Iverson