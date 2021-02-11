Post Malone playing virtual Pokemon anniversary concert

Pokemon turns 25 this month, and Post Malone will help them celebrate. He's streaming a virtual concert on February 27 at 7 PM ET on YouTube, Twitch, and pokemon.com for the occasion. Posty, who still has his GameBoy Color so he can play the game, told Billboard, "I’ve been a fan for such a long time, kind of grew up with it. Celebrating 25 years is a big deal, so we decided to do it together."

"The Pokémon team put in so much work -- this is one of the coolest things I’ve been a part of," he continued to Billboard. "There may be some surprises, too. It’s going to be a lot of fun."

You can watch a trailer for the show, where, yes, Posty grips a Pokeball, below.

In addition to the virtual concert, there's also a special event, Pokemon GO Tour: Kanto, happening in Pokemon GO on Saturday, February 20, and the opportunity to add a Pikachu that knows the move "Sing" to your Sword or Shield team with a password that will be distributed on February 25.