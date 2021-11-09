Post Malone replaces Travis Scott as Day N Vegas headliner

Post Malone has replaced Travis Scott as the Saturday (11/13) headliner of this weekend's Day N Vegas festival, after Travis dropped off in the wake of the Astroworld tragedy. The festival organizers wrote, "The security and safety of all attending Day N Vegas has been and is always top of priority in our festival planning. We continue to work hand in hand with law enforcement, medical personnel and public safety agencies on our protocols for the weekend. Please take care of yourself and each other. Look forward to seeing you in a few days."

Kendrick Lamar headlines Friday (11/12) (playing his only show of 2021 and promising a set with material from Section.80 through DAMN.), and Tyler, the Creator headlines Sunday (11/14). Other artists include SZA, Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, Polo G, Jazmine Sullivan, Griselda, Denzel Curry, Earl Sweatshirt, Joey Bada$$, Tinashe, Doja Cat, YG, Freddie Gibbs, Flatbush Zombies, Tkay Maidza, Isaiah Rashad, Rico Nasty, BIA, Cordae, Sheck Wes, Yves Tumor, Babyface Ray, and much more. Set times here.