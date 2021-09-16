Post Malone reveals Posty Fest 2021 lineup: Megan Thee Stallion, Turnstile, Gatecreeper, more
After not being able to hold it in 2020 because of COVID, Post Malone is bringing his Posty Fest back for its third year on October 30-31, 2021 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. He's announced the lineup, which he's headlining along with Megan Thee Stallion, and features plenty more hip hop, including Lil Uzi Vert, Polo G, $uicideboy$, Tyga, Roddy Ricch, Tyla Yaweh, Rod Wave, iann dior, Flo Milli, Kenny Mason, Kaash Paige, RMR, and more, plus hardcore visionaries Turnstile and death metal bruisers Gatecreeper. See it in full below.
Tickets are on sale now. The fest will also stream on AUX Live.
Meanwhile, Post Malone is headlining Sunday at Governors Ball later this month, which Megan Thee Stallion is also playing.
POSTY FEST 2021 LINEUP
Post Malone
Megan Thee Stallion
Lil Uzi Vert
Roddy Ricch
Jack Harlow
$uicideboy$
Polo G
Rod Wave
Tyga
iann dior
Koe Wetzel
Turnstile
Tyla Yaweh
Flo Milli
Kaash Paige
Kenny Mason
Peach Tree Rascals
RMR
Gatecreeper
Clever
LoveLeo.