Post Malone's new album Twelve Carat Toothache comes out June 3 via Mercury/Republic (pre-order), and though the tracklist is still TBA, we know it'll feature his 2021 single with The Weeknd, "One Right Now," and it'll also include his just-released new single "Cooped Up" with Roddy Ricch. It's got Posty and Roddy in melodic, sing-songy rap mode, and it sounds like an instant hit. Watch the lyric video below.