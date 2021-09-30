Post Malone’s Posty Fest rescheduled to 2022 only two weeks after being announced

The 2021 edition Post Malone's Posty Fest, which was to have gone down over Halloween Weekend at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, has now been rescheduled for 2022. It was only announced two weeks ago.

“Due to logistical issues impacting the production of the festival, Posty Fest is rescheduling to 2022," Live Nation told Variety in a statement. "Refunds available at point of purchase. We can’t wait to make 2022 our biggest year yet. Stay safe everyone, we’ll see you soon." No other details were shared, but sources told Variety "that festival organizers were having difficulty implementing Covid-19 protocols in Texas — which has much looser protocols than most states — and determined it was best to postpone to next year."

Posty Fest was to feature Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert, Polo G, $uicideboy$, Tyga, Roddy Ricch, Turnstile, Gatecreeper, and more, along with a headlining set from Post Malone himself. The festival didn't happen in 2020 either due to Covid.

Post Malone just played NYC's Governors Ball last weekend and you can check out pics from that below.