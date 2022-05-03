Post-Skeleton (ex-Jazz June) prep debut EP (stream “Sea Isle City”)

Back in 2020, The Jazz June frontman Andrew Low launched his new band Post-Skeleton, which also includes Jazz June guitarist Bryan Gassler, with the song "The Loudest." That was followed by "Cigs" earlier this year, and now Post-Skeleton are gearing up to release their debut EP, Everyone You Know Is Alone, this June via Friend Club Records (pre-order). The EP was written and recorded shortly before the world went into lockdown and completed and mixed by Andrew Low and engineer Bob Cooper (Self Defense Family, Citizen, Nai Harvest), and we're now premiering the band's third song, "Sea Isle City."

"I wrote 'Sea Isle City' days before finishing the EP," Andrew tells us. "It came together really quickly and we were able to capture a really cool version, with Bryan's lead parts tying the whole thing together. I have spent many winters by the sea, and it can be a lonely place, but also a great place to spend time alone. The song is about the unnerving solitude that can be experienced when you are feeling on another planet from the rest of the world. It can be a comforting place to be, whether it is an actual or perceived solitude."

Musically, it's exactly the kind of tuneful, anthemic, soaring rock song that Andrew Low and Bryan Gassler have been churning out for decades, and it sounds as fresh today as The Jazz June did back in the day. Listen below. The band also say they're working on new material, so stay tuned for that.