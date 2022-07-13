Poster Paints (mems Frightened Rabbit / Vaselines) prep debut LP, share “Falling Hard”

Formed during the pandemic by Frightened Rabbit guitarist Simon Liddell (he was a touring FR member before joining the band as a full contributing member in 2014) and singer-songwriter (and current Vaselines keyboardist) Carla J Easton, Poster Paints explore the duo's love of the Glasgow indie scene they grew up with, as well as shoegaze and dreampop. They released their debut EP this spring, and have now announced their self-titled debut album, which will be out October 14 via Ernest Jenning Record Co / Olive Grove Records.

The album was a very pandemic affair, with contributions from Jonny Scott from CHVRCHES, Lomond Campbell, Graeme Smillie from Arab Strap, Suse Bear from Pictish Trail, Andy Monaghan from Frightened Rabbit and more. The first single from the album is the shimmering "Falling Hard" and you can watch the video below.

“This song was a bit of a writing experiment," says Easton. "Si sent me the track which is 3 minutes of summer guitar pop. I had recently been doing a lot of free writing in the morning (where you write non-stop without thinking and the only rule is to fill 3 pages of your notebook - also called ‘Morning Pages’) and had ended up down a route recalling an ill-fated attempt to get what I want one hot Summer and subsequently falling from grace, splitting my shin open in the process. But I never gave up. It’s a relentless 3 minutes of chasing dreams born from the uncensored pages of my notebook.”

Poster Paints have a few live dates in Scotland lined up for the summer. Those are listed below.

Poster Paints:

1. Still Got You

2. Number One

3. Not Sorry

4. Never Saw It Coming

5. Circus Moving On

6. Falling Hard

7. Ribbons ft. Lomond Campbell

8. Rupture

9. Hard To Sweeten

10. My Song

POSTER PAINTS - LIVE 2022

July 15 - Doune The Rabbit Hole (Festival)

August 6 - Edinburgh, Summerhall (supporting Sacred Paws)

August 26 - Jupiter Rising (Festival)