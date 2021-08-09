Posthumous Chynna album announced, new song “seasonal depression pt.2″ released

A posthumous album by Philly-born rapper Chynna, who passed away at age 25 in 2020, has been announced. It's called drug opera, and it's due August 20, one day after what would have been Chynna's 27th birthday. According to a press release, "Prior to her passing, Chynna had been preparing this project and it is with her family's wishes that the music is released unaltered from her vision, including the project's name. Minor production edits were made due to some clearance issues."

Along with the announcement comes new single "seasonal depression pt.2," which was produced by Nedarb and Suicideyear. Listen to the atmospheric track below.

This past April, the Kirk Knight-produced posthumous Chynna song "burnout" was released to honor of the one-year anniversary of her death.