Posthumous Coolio album ‘Long Live Coolio’ on the way, first single out now

A posthumous Coolio album called Long Live Coolio has been announced and is set to arrive later this year. It features material that Coolio was working on before passing away at age 59 this past September, and the first single is "TAG 'You It'," which features Too $hort and DJ Wino, and it comes with a video that was filmed before Coolio's death. It's got an upbeat, classic West Coast bounce and you can check it out below. The album will also feature Trench of Naughty by Nature.

It was also revealed back in September that Coolio recorded dialog and raps for his character Kwanzaa-bot in the upcoming comeback season of Futurama.