Posthumous DMX album ‘Exodus’ announced

Ruff Ryders and Swizz Beatz have announced that a posthumous DMX album, titled Exodus, will be released on May 28 via Def Jam. Swizz Beatz, who serves as executive producer and producer on the album, says, "My brother X was one of the most pure and rare souls I’ve ever met. He lived his life dedicated to his family and music. Most of all, he was generous with his giving and loved his fans beyond measure. This album, X couldn’t wait for his fans all around the world to hear and show just how much he valued each and every single person that has supported him unconditionally."

Exodus is DMX's first album for Def Jam in 18 years and the artwork is by Jonathan Mannion, who took most of DMX's most iconic photos including the cover photo of 1998's It's Dark And Hell Is Hot. Def Jam says the album will feature "all original material" and while no other details have been announced, Stereogum notes that DMX had said before his death that guests include Bono, Usher, Alicia Keys, Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, the Griselda crew, and the late Pop Smoke. A Swizz Beatz-produced song, "Been to War" ft French Montana, was released last month for the soundtrack of Godfather of Harlem.

DMX died on April 9; his memorial was held at Brooklyn's Barclays Center on April 24. The New York State Senate has officially declared December 18 -- DMX's birthday -- to be Earl “DMX” Simmons Day.