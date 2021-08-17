Posthumous Gift of Gab album announced, new song “Vice Grip” released

Earlier this year, Gift of Gab of Blackalicious sadly passed away at age 50. Now, a posthumous album has been announced. It's called Finding Inspiration Somehow, and it's due September 10 via Nature Sounds. According to the label, the album was already complete and set for release upon his death. First single "Vice Grip" is out now, and it reminds you that Gift of Gab was still delivering dizzying tongue-twisters up until his very last days. Nick Andre, who produced the entire album, said this:

"Vice Grip" isn’t the type of beat that I would normally send Gab, but I’m glad I did because he absolutely destroyed it in my opinion. I remember him hitting me back on the phone shortly after I shared the beat with him saying that he was about halfway done writing to it and asked if he could come over the following day after dialysis to record it. I’ve never met anyone that had that same kind of drive and passion for what he did as Gab did.

