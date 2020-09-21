posthumous Gord Downie (Tragically Hip) LP coming in October – stream 2 tracks

We lost The Tragically Hip's Gord Downie in 2017 but he left us with one final solo record that is now getting a posthumous release. Downie recorded the 10 songs on Away is Mine in July 2017, just a few months before he died. “There really wasn’t a plan to make a record,’ says Josh Finlayson who co-wrote the songs and played guitar on the record. “The whole thing was that I knew this was a great way to spend time with Gord, listening to music, talking about music, talking about things that we’d always talked about. And this just evolved pretty organically."

“This won’t be his last release, but these are the final ten songs Gord sang before he passed away. The last time he ever sang into a mic,” brother Patrick Downie wrote in a statement. “That’s pretty special to us.”

Away is Mine will be out October 16 (one day shy of the third anniversary of his death) via Arts & Crafts, and features both full electric and acoustic versions of all 10 songs. Also helping out on the record were Travis Good of The Sadies, and Gord's son, Lou Downie. His daughters, Clare Downie and Willo Downie, created the album's artwork.

You can check out "Hotel Worth" and "Useless Nights" from the album, below.

GORD DOWNIE AWAY IS MINE tracklist:

Disc One:

1. Hotel Worth

2. Useless Nights

3. I Am Lost

4. About Blank

5. River Don’t Care

6. The Least Impossible

7. Traffic Is Magic

8. Away Is Mine

9. No Solace

10. Untitled

Disc Two:

11. Hotel Worth (Acoustic)

12. Useless Nights (Acoustic)

13. I Am Lost (Acoustic)

14. About Blank (Acoustic)

15. River Don’t Care (Acoustic)

16. The Least Impossible (Acoustic)

17. Traffic Is Magic (Acoustic)

18. Away Is Mine (Acoustic)

19. No Solace (Acoustic)

20. Untitled (Acoustic)