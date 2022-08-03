Posthumous Lee “Scratch” Perry box set announced; hear 7″ mix of “Jungle Lion”
To honor the first anniversary of his passing, a new compilation dedicated to Jamaican reggae legend Lee "Scratch" Perry is on the way. King Scratch (Musical Masterpieces from the Upsetter Ark-ive) is due out September 2 via Trojan Records (pre-order). The comp brings together tracks spanning the whole of Scratch's decades-long career, including his own work, collaborations and productions with other artists. It's available on double CD, double vinyl, and deluxe box set, each with special features:
The deluxe box set comprises 109 tracks across four vinyl LPs and four CDs, featuring Perry’s best known and most influential recordings alongside a number of rare and unreleased DJ mixes. It includes a previously unreleased mix of Junior Murvin’s powerful “Police And Thieves,” U.K. chart-buster “Hurt So Good” by Susan Cadogan and the Upsetters’ classic “Return Of Django,” as well as numerous major Jamaican hits. The box set also includes a 50-page fully illustrated book, penned by Perry’s official biographer David Katz, and features photos from celebrated photographer Adrian Boot as well as a newly designed two-sided full color 24”x24” poster.
The 2x gatefold LP and 2xCD set collection focuses upon the legendary music-maker’s best-known productions from the ’60s and ’70s, performed by some of the giants of Jamaican music, with both iconic imagery and extensive notes on the man whose talent and imagination took reggae to new heights of excellence.
With the announcement of the compilation, Trojan has also released the 7" mix of single "Jungle Lion" by Lee "Scratch" Perry & The Upsetters. Listen below, and see the tracklisting to all the formats of King Scratch (Musical Masterpieces from the Upsetter Ark-ive).
King Scratch (Musical Masterpieces from the Upsetter Ark-ive)
DELUXE 4xLP & 4xCD BOX SET TRACK LIST
LP—SIDE 1
1. People Funny Boy - Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry
2. Tighten Up - The Inspirations
3. Return of Django - The Upsetters
4. Shocks of Mighty - Dave Barker & The Upsetters
5. Place Called Africa aka A Place Called Africa - Junior Byles
6. All Africans aka Don’t Cross The Nation (7” mix) - Little Roy +
7. Beat Down Babylon - Junior Byles
LP 2—SIDE 1
1. Three Blind Mice - Max Romeo
2. Three Times Three - King Tubby & The Upsetters
3. Sufferers Time - The Heptones
4. Sufferers Heights - Junior Dread
5. Roast Fish And Corn Bread (Jamaican mix) - Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry
6. Sipple Out Deh aka War In A Babylon (Jamaican mix) - Max Romeo
LP2—SIDE 2
1. One Step Forward (12” mix) - Max Romeo & Prince Jazzbo *
2. Rise And Shine - Watty & Tony
3. Police And Thieves (12” mix) - Junior Murvin & Jah Lion *
LP3—SIDE 1
1. Ethiopia Land - Peter & Paul Lewis
2. Chase The Devil / Disco Devil - Max Romeo & Lee 3. ‘Scratch’ Perry with The Full Experience *
4. City Too Hot (7” mix) - Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry
5. Vibrate Onn (12” mix) - Augustus Pablo
LP3—SIDE 2
1. Rainy Night In Portland (12” mix) - Watty Burnett
2. Garden of Life - Leroy Sibbles
3. Sons of Slaves (12” mix) - Junior Delgado
LP4—SIDE 1
1. Roots Train (7” mix) - Junior Murvin +
2. History (7” mix) - Carlton Jackson
3. Neckodememus aka Nicodemus (7” mix) - The Congos
4. Soul Fire (Jamaican mix) - Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry
LP 4—SIDE 2
1. One Drop - Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry
2. I Am A Madman (LP mix) - Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry
3. Exodus (12” mix) - Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry
4. Jamaican E.T (7” mix) – Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry *
CD1—THE EARLY YEARS, 1968 - 1973
1. None Such Busted Me Bet (aka Sufferation - The Mellotones)
2. Stranger On The Shore - Val Bennett & The Upsetters
3. A Place In The Sun - David Isaacs
4. Dollar In The Teeth - The Upsetters
5. Check Him Out - The Bleechers
6. Live Injection - The Upsetters
7. Prisoner Of Love - Dave Barker & The Upsetters
8. Clint Eastwood (7” Mix) - The Upsetters
9. Babyloose Burning aka Babylon’s Burning - Maxie, Niney & Scratch
10. Give Me Power - The Stingers
11. This World - Milton Henry as King Medious
12. Lick The Pipe Peter Part 4 - Jah T
13. French Connection - Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry & The Upsetters
14. Da Da - Junior Byles
15. Rasta Bandwagon - Max Romeo
16. Blackman Time - Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry
17. Bucky Skank - Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry & The Upsetters
CD2—BLACK ARK ADVENTURES PART 1 (1974 - 1976)
1. Doctor Demand - Leo Graham & Prince Jazzbo
2. Stay Dread - Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry
3. Herb Vendor - Leroy ‘Horsemouth’ Wallace
4. Lady Lady - Cynty & The Monkees
5. Enter The Dragon (7” mix) - Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry & The Upsetters
6. Public Jestering - Judge Winchester
7. Cane River Rock - Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry & the Upsetters
8. Do It Baby (aka Nice And Easy) (7” mix) - Susan Cadogan
9. The Long Way (7”mix) - Junior Byles
10. Many Are Called aka Yagga Yagga - The Unforgettables
11. Be Thankful (For What You’ve Got) - Bunny Scott
12. I Man Free - Watty Burnett
13. I Man Stand Still - Jimmy Riley
14. To Love Somebody - Bunny Scott
15. Sons of Negus - Jimmy Riley
16. Down Here in Babylon - Brent Dowe
17. Big May - Bunny Scott
18. Babylon Deh Pon Fire - Truth, Fact & Correct
19. Natty Pass Through Rome - Prince Jazzbo
20. Back Wey - Fay Bennett
21. Fever / Influenza Version - Susan Cadogan & The Upsetters
22. White Belly Rat - Lee Perry
23. Fire Fe The Vatican - Max Romeo
24. Stop The War In A Babylon - James Boom +
CD3—BLACK ARK ADVENTURES PART 2 (1976 - 1977)
1. I Shall Be Released - The Heptones & Jah Lion +
2. A Wah Dat - Junior Dread
3. Take Warning - Ralph Haughton & Ebony Sisters
4. Four And Twenty Dreadlocks (7”mix) - Evan Jones
5. Groovy Situation (Jamaican mix) - Keith Rowe
6. I Forgot To Be Your Lover (7” mix) - George Faith
7. Voodooism - Leo Graham
8. Rasta Train – Raphael Green & Alimantando
9. At The Feast (Of The Passover) - The Congos
10. Wolf Out Deh - Shaumark & Robinson
11. Reggae Music - Hugo Blackwood & Alimantado
12. Open The Gate (7” mix) - Watty Burnett +
13. Vampire (7” mix) - Devon Irons & Alimantado
CD 4—BLACK ARK & BEYOND (1977 - 2002)
1. Bad Weed (12” mix) - Junior Murvin
2. Bionic Rats (12” mix) - Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry
3. Forward With The Orthodox - Mistic I
4. Know Love (12” mix) - Twin Roots
5. Big Neck Police - Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry
6. Green Bay Inquest - Lord Sassafrass & Debra Keese
7. Free Up The Prisoners (7” mix) - Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry
8. Home Guard - Michael Campbell (aka Mikey Dread)
9. Cross Over (7” mix) - Junior Murvin
10. Bafflin Smoke Signal (7” mix) - Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry *
11. Introducing Myself - Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry
12. For Whom The Bell Tolls (7” mix) - Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry *
13. I’ll Take You There (7” mix) - Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry *
2xCD TRACK LIST
CD1—THE EARLY YEARS, 1968 - 1976
1. People Funny Boy - Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry
2. Tighten Up - The Inspirations
3. Return Of Django - The Upsetters
4. Shocks Of Mighty - Dave Barker
5. Place Called Africa - Junior Byles
6. All Africans (7” mix) - Little Roy +
7. Beat Down Babylon - Junior Byles
8. Words Of My Mouth - The Gatherers
9. Bucky Skank - Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry & The Upsetters
10. Jungle Lion (7” mix) - Lee Perry & The Upsetters
11. Hurt So Good (7” mix) - Susan Cadogan
12. Curly Locks - Junior Byles
13. Bushweed Corntrash – Bunny and Ricky
14. Stay Dread – Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry
15. Three Blind Mice - Max Romeo
16. Do It Baby (aka Nice and Easy) (7” mix) – Susan Cadogan
17. Natty Pass Through Rome – Prince Jazzbo
18. One Step Forward/ Ital Corner (12” mix) – Max Romeo and Prince Jazzbo *
19. Sufferer’s Time – The Heptones
20. Police and Thief aka Police and Thieves (12” mix) Junior Murvin and Jah Lion *
21. Roast Fish and Cornbread (Jamaican mix) - Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry
22. Sipple Out Deh (Ja. mix) - Max Romeo
CD2—THE EARLY YEARS, 1976 & BEYOND
1. Fire Fe The Vatican (7” mix) - Max Romeo
2. Rise and Shine – Watty and Tony
3. Chase The Devil / Disco Devil - Max Romeo & Lee 4. ‘Scratch’ Perry With The Full Experience *
5. Voodooism – Leo Graham
6. Open The Gate - Watty Burnett +
7. Roots Train (7” mix) - Junior Murvin +
8. Soul Fire (Jamaican mix) – Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry
9. Cross Over (12” mix) Junior Murvin
10. At The Feast (Of the Passover) – The Congos
11. Free Up The Prisoners (7” mix) - Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry
12. Sons Of Slaves (7” mix) - Junior Delgado +
13. Big Neck Policeman - Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry
13. Neckodememus (7”mix) - The Congos
15. Bafflin Smoke Signal (7” mix) - Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry *
16. One Drop - Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry
17. I Am A Madman - Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry
18. Exodus (7” mix) - Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry +
19. Jamaican E.T (7” mix) – Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry *
2xLP TRACK LIST
LP1—SIDE 1
1. People Funny Boy - Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry
2. Tighten Up - The Inspirations
3. Return Of Django - The Upsetters
4. Shocks Of Mighty - Dave Barker
5. Place Called Africa - Junior Byles
6. All Africans (7” mix) - Little Roy +
7. Beat Down Babylon - Junior Byles
LP1—SIDE 2
1. Words Of My Mouth - The Gatherers
2. Hot Tip - Prince Django
3. Jungle Lion (7” mix) - Lee Perry & The Upsetters
4. Curly Locks - Junior Byles
5. Hurt So Good (7” mix) - Susan Cadogan
6. Stay Dread - Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry
7. Sipple Out Deh - Max Romeo
* Previously unreleased
+ Previously unreleased digitally