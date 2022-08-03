Posthumous Lee “Scratch” Perry box set announced; hear 7″ mix of “Jungle Lion”

To honor the first anniversary of his passing, a new compilation dedicated to Jamaican reggae legend Lee "Scratch" Perry is on the way. King Scratch (Musical Masterpieces from the Upsetter Ark-ive) is due out September 2 via Trojan Records (pre-order). The comp brings together tracks spanning the whole of Scratch's decades-long career, including his own work, collaborations and productions with other artists. It's available on double CD, double vinyl, and deluxe box set, each with special features:

The deluxe box set comprises 109 tracks across four vinyl LPs and four CDs, featuring Perry’s best known and most influential recordings alongside a number of rare and unreleased DJ mixes. It includes a previously unreleased mix of Junior Murvin’s powerful “Police And Thieves,” U.K. chart-buster “Hurt So Good” by Susan Cadogan and the Upsetters’ classic “Return Of Django,” as well as numerous major Jamaican hits. The box set also includes a 50-page fully illustrated book, penned by Perry’s official biographer David Katz, and features photos from celebrated photographer Adrian Boot as well as a newly designed two-sided full color 24”x24” poster. The 2x gatefold LP and 2xCD set collection focuses upon the legendary music-maker’s best-known productions from the ’60s and ’70s, performed by some of the giants of Jamaican music, with both iconic imagery and extensive notes on the man whose talent and imagination took reggae to new heights of excellence.

With the announcement of the compilation, Trojan has also released the 7" mix of single "Jungle Lion" by Lee "Scratch" Perry & The Upsetters. Listen below, and see the tracklisting to all the formats of King Scratch (Musical Masterpieces from the Upsetter Ark-ive).

King Scratch (Musical Masterpieces from the Upsetter Ark-ive)

DELUXE 4xLP & 4xCD BOX SET TRACK LIST

LP—SIDE 1

1. People Funny Boy - Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry

2. Tighten Up - The Inspirations

3. Return of Django - The Upsetters

4. Shocks of Mighty - Dave Barker & The Upsetters

5. Place Called Africa aka A Place Called Africa - Junior Byles

6. All Africans aka Don’t Cross The Nation (7” mix) - Little Roy +

7. Beat Down Babylon - Junior Byles

LP 2—SIDE 1

1. Three Blind Mice - Max Romeo

2. Three Times Three - King Tubby & The Upsetters

3. Sufferers Time - The Heptones

4. Sufferers Heights - Junior Dread

5. Roast Fish And Corn Bread (Jamaican mix) - Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry

6. Sipple Out Deh aka War In A Babylon (Jamaican mix) - Max Romeo

LP2—SIDE 2

1. One Step Forward (12” mix) - Max Romeo & Prince Jazzbo *

2. Rise And Shine - Watty & Tony

3. Police And Thieves (12” mix) - Junior Murvin & Jah Lion *

LP3—SIDE 1

1. Ethiopia Land - Peter & Paul Lewis

2. Chase The Devil / Disco Devil - Max Romeo & Lee 3. ‘Scratch’ Perry with The Full Experience *

4. City Too Hot (7” mix) - Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry

5. Vibrate Onn (12” mix) - Augustus Pablo

LP3—SIDE 2

1. Rainy Night In Portland (12” mix) - Watty Burnett

2. Garden of Life - Leroy Sibbles

3. Sons of Slaves (12” mix) - Junior Delgado

LP4—SIDE 1

1. Roots Train (7” mix) - Junior Murvin +

2. History (7” mix) - Carlton Jackson

3. Neckodememus aka Nicodemus (7” mix) - The Congos

4. Soul Fire (Jamaican mix) - Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry

LP 4—SIDE 2

1. One Drop - Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry

2. I Am A Madman (LP mix) - Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry

3. Exodus (12” mix) - Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry

4. Jamaican E.T (7” mix) – Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry *

CD1—THE EARLY YEARS, 1968 - 1973

1. None Such Busted Me Bet (aka Sufferation - The Mellotones)

2. Stranger On The Shore - Val Bennett & The Upsetters

3. A Place In The Sun - David Isaacs

4. Dollar In The Teeth - The Upsetters

5. Check Him Out - The Bleechers

6. Live Injection - The Upsetters

7. Prisoner Of Love - Dave Barker & The Upsetters

8. Clint Eastwood (7” Mix) - The Upsetters

9. Babyloose Burning aka Babylon’s Burning - Maxie, Niney & Scratch

10. Give Me Power - The Stingers

11. This World - Milton Henry as King Medious

12. Lick The Pipe Peter Part 4 - Jah T

13. French Connection - Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry & The Upsetters

14. Da Da - Junior Byles

15. Rasta Bandwagon - Max Romeo

16. Blackman Time - Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry

17. Bucky Skank - Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry & The Upsetters

CD2—BLACK ARK ADVENTURES PART 1 (1974 - 1976)

1. Doctor Demand - Leo Graham & Prince Jazzbo

2. Stay Dread - Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry

3. Herb Vendor - Leroy ‘Horsemouth’ Wallace

4. Lady Lady - Cynty & The Monkees

5. Enter The Dragon (7” mix) - Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry & The Upsetters

6. Public Jestering - Judge Winchester

7. Cane River Rock - Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry & the Upsetters

8. Do It Baby (aka Nice And Easy) (7” mix) - Susan Cadogan

9. The Long Way (7”mix) - Junior Byles

10. Many Are Called aka Yagga Yagga - The Unforgettables

11. Be Thankful (For What You’ve Got) - Bunny Scott

12. I Man Free - Watty Burnett

13. I Man Stand Still - Jimmy Riley

14. To Love Somebody - Bunny Scott

15. Sons of Negus - Jimmy Riley

16. Down Here in Babylon - Brent Dowe

17. Big May - Bunny Scott

18. Babylon Deh Pon Fire - Truth, Fact & Correct

19. Natty Pass Through Rome - Prince Jazzbo

20. Back Wey - Fay Bennett

21. Fever / Influenza Version - Susan Cadogan & The Upsetters

22. White Belly Rat - Lee Perry

23. Fire Fe The Vatican - Max Romeo

24. Stop The War In A Babylon - James Boom +

CD3—BLACK ARK ADVENTURES PART 2 (1976 - 1977)

1. I Shall Be Released - The Heptones & Jah Lion +

2. A Wah Dat - Junior Dread

3. Take Warning - Ralph Haughton & Ebony Sisters

4. Four And Twenty Dreadlocks (7”mix) - Evan Jones

5. Groovy Situation (Jamaican mix) - Keith Rowe

6. I Forgot To Be Your Lover (7” mix) - George Faith

7. Voodooism - Leo Graham

8. Rasta Train – Raphael Green & Alimantando

9. At The Feast (Of The Passover) - The Congos

10. Wolf Out Deh - Shaumark & Robinson

11. Reggae Music - Hugo Blackwood & Alimantado

12. Open The Gate (7” mix) - Watty Burnett +

13. Vampire (7” mix) - Devon Irons & Alimantado

CD 4—BLACK ARK & BEYOND (1977 - 2002)

1. Bad Weed (12” mix) - Junior Murvin

2. Bionic Rats (12” mix) - Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry

3. Forward With The Orthodox - Mistic I

4. Know Love (12” mix) - Twin Roots

5. Big Neck Police - Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry

6. Green Bay Inquest - Lord Sassafrass & Debra Keese

7. Free Up The Prisoners (7” mix) - Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry

8. Home Guard - Michael Campbell (aka Mikey Dread)

9. Cross Over (7” mix) - Junior Murvin

10. Bafflin Smoke Signal (7” mix) - Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry *

11. Introducing Myself - Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry

12. For Whom The Bell Tolls (7” mix) - Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry *

13. I’ll Take You There (7” mix) - Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry *

2xCD TRACK LIST

CD1—THE EARLY YEARS, 1968 - 1976

1. People Funny Boy - Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry

2. Tighten Up - The Inspirations

3. Return Of Django - The Upsetters

4. Shocks Of Mighty - Dave Barker

5. Place Called Africa - Junior Byles

6. All Africans (7” mix) - Little Roy +

7. Beat Down Babylon - Junior Byles

8. Words Of My Mouth - The Gatherers

9. Bucky Skank - Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry & The Upsetters

10. Jungle Lion (7” mix) - Lee Perry & The Upsetters

11. Hurt So Good (7” mix) - Susan Cadogan

12. Curly Locks - Junior Byles

13. Bushweed Corntrash – Bunny and Ricky

14. Stay Dread – Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry

15. Three Blind Mice - Max Romeo

16. Do It Baby (aka Nice and Easy) (7” mix) – Susan Cadogan

17. Natty Pass Through Rome – Prince Jazzbo

18. One Step Forward/ Ital Corner (12” mix) – Max Romeo and Prince Jazzbo *

19. Sufferer’s Time – The Heptones

20. Police and Thief aka Police and Thieves (12” mix) Junior Murvin and Jah Lion *

21. Roast Fish and Cornbread (Jamaican mix) - Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry

22. Sipple Out Deh (Ja. mix) - Max Romeo

CD2—THE EARLY YEARS, 1976 & BEYOND

1. Fire Fe The Vatican (7” mix) - Max Romeo

2. Rise and Shine – Watty and Tony

3. Chase The Devil / Disco Devil - Max Romeo & Lee 4. ‘Scratch’ Perry With The Full Experience *

5. Voodooism – Leo Graham

6. Open The Gate - Watty Burnett +

7. Roots Train (7” mix) - Junior Murvin +

8. Soul Fire (Jamaican mix) – Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry

9. Cross Over (12” mix) Junior Murvin

10. At The Feast (Of the Passover) – The Congos

11. Free Up The Prisoners (7” mix) - Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry

12. Sons Of Slaves (7” mix) - Junior Delgado +

13. Big Neck Policeman - Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry

13. Neckodememus (7”mix) - The Congos

15. Bafflin Smoke Signal (7” mix) - Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry *

16. One Drop - Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry

17. I Am A Madman - Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry

18. Exodus (7” mix) - Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry +

19. Jamaican E.T (7” mix) – Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry *

2xLP TRACK LIST

LP1—SIDE 1

1. People Funny Boy - Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry

2. Tighten Up - The Inspirations

3. Return Of Django - The Upsetters

4. Shocks Of Mighty - Dave Barker

5. Place Called Africa - Junior Byles

6. All Africans (7” mix) - Little Roy +

7. Beat Down Babylon - Junior Byles

LP1—SIDE 2

1. Words Of My Mouth - The Gatherers

2. Hot Tip - Prince Django

3. Jungle Lion (7” mix) - Lee Perry & The Upsetters

4. Curly Locks - Junior Byles

5. Hurt So Good (7” mix) - Susan Cadogan

6. Stay Dread - Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry

7. Sipple Out Deh - Max Romeo

* Previously unreleased

+ Previously unreleased digitally