Posthumous Ronnie James Dio autobiography gets release date

It's been over ten years since heavy metal legend Ronnie James Dio died, but now an autobiography that the Dio/Rainbow/Black Sabbath/Elf frontman was working on before his death is scheduled to be released this July. Named after Dio's classic 1983 single, it's called Rainbow In The Dark, and it's due July 27 via Permuted Press. The description reads:

Prior to his tragic death in 2010, Ronnie James Dio had been writing his autobiography, looking back on the remarkable life that led him from his hometown in upstate New York to the biggest stages in the world, including the arena that represented the pinnacle of success to him—Madison Square Garden, where this book begins and ends. As Ronnie contemplates the achievement of a dream, he reflects on the key aspects that coalesced into this moment—the close gang of friends that gave him his start in music, playing parties, bars, frats, and clubs; the sudden transition that moved him to the microphone and changed his life forever; the luck that led to the birth of Rainbow and a productive but difficult collaboration with Ritchie Blackmore; the chance meeting that made him the second singer of Black Sabbath, taking them to new levels of success; the surprisingly tender story behind the birth of the Devil Horns, the lasting symbol of heavy metal; his marriage to Wendy, which stabilized his life, and the huge bet they placed together to launch the most successful endeavor of his career…his own band, Dio. Everything is described in great detail and in the frankest terms, from his fallout with Blackmore, to the drugs that derailed the resurrection of Black Sabbath, to the personality clashes that frayed each band. Written with longtime friend of thirty years and esteemed music writer, Mick Wall, who took up the mantle after Ronnie’s passing, Rainbow in the Dark is a frank, startling, often hilarious, sometimes sad testament to dedication and ambition, filled with moving coming-of-age tales, glorious stories of excess, and candid recollections of what really happened backstage at the hotel, in the studio, and back home behind closed doors far away from the road.

The book also comes with a preface by Dio's wife Wendy. Pre-order it here.

This follows last year's news that a new Dio documentary is on the way, helmed by Don Argott and Damian Fenton and featuring "never-before-seen archival footage and photos from his personal archives, as well as scenes with his closest peers, friends and family." That's coming via BMG, and was fully authorized by Dio's estate.

In other news, rare rehearsal footage of Dio-era Sabbath recently surfaced, and two long-out-of-print Dio live albums were reissued on vinyl: Evil Or Divine: Live in New York City and Holy Diver Live. You can pick up a copy in our store.

Dio - Evil Or Divine: Live In New York City limited edition 3xLP (order yours)

Dio - Holy Diver Live limited edition 3xLP (order yours)