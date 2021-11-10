Power Trip albums available on limited color vinyl to benefit Riley Gale Foundation

The Riley Gale Foundation recently launched in honor of the late Power Trip frontman to raise money for Dallas Hope Charities and similar organizations, as well as "local, neighborhood-based animal rescues that are in constant need of funds and supplies" and various mental health programs.

Now, Power Trip's two full-length albums have been newly pressed on colored vinyl with a cut of the sales going to the foundation. You can get 2013's Manifest Decimation on purple vinyl and 2017's Nightmare Logic on yellow vinyl in our store, with proceeds from both going to The Riley Gale Foundation. The records are limited to 1000 copies each.

We've also got Power Trip's "Hornet's Nest" flexi 7" in stock.

For more on Power Trip, see 5 videos of Power Trip that show how incredible of a live band they were and read about Nightmare Logic in our list of the top 10 albums of 2017.