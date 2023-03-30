Power Trip festival announced with Ozzy, AC/DC, Iron Maiden, Metallica, GNR & Tool

As heavily teased, Goldenvoice is throwing a new hard rock and heavy metal festival at the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio, CA (where Coachella, Stagecoach, and the similarly-named one-off fest Desert Trip go/went down) from October 6-8 with two gigantic bands each night. Friday has Guns N' Roses and Iron Maiden, Saturday has AC/DC and Ozzy Osbourne, and Sunday has Metallica and Tool. Ticket registration is open now. Tickets go on sale April 6 at 10 AM Pacific.

The fest is AC/DC's first-announced show in seven years and Ozzy's first-announced show since he said his "touring days" have ended. Metallica also released a new song today.

Check out the poster below.

And if you're wondering what the Texas crossover thrash band Power Trip thinks of all this, see here.