Power Trip offshoot Fugitive release debut EP ‘Maniac’ (stream it)

Last month, Power Trip guitarist Blake Ibanez and Skourge vocalist Seth Gilmore broke the news of their new band Fugitive (which also includes members of Creeping Death, Impalers, and more), revealing that they had a debut EP coming via 20 Buck Spin and a live debut scheduled for Dallas' Wrecking Ball Metal Madness mini-fest. Today, the EP arrived. It's called Maniac, and it pulls from hardcore, thrash, and death metal in a way that should definitely appeal to Power Trip fans. It's got five songs, all rippers, and you can hear them all below.

Wrecking Ball Metal Madness goes down this Saturday (8/13). It's being presented by local greats Frozen Soul, who are also co-headlining alongside Municipal Waste, and the lineup also includes Creeping Death, Malignant Altar, Sanguisugabogg, 200 Stab Wounds, Undeath, Vomit Forth, Tribal Gaze, No/Más, and Intoxicated. You can still grab tickets.