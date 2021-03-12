Power Trip talk losing Riley Gale, their future: “we do want to continue to play music together”

Power Trip were nominated for their first Grammy in November, for Best Metal Performance for "Executioner’s Tax (Swing Of The Axe) – Live," and ahead of this weekend's ceremonies, Los Angeles Times spoke with the band's surviving members, guitarists Nick Stewart and Blake Ibanez, bassist Chris Whetzel, and drummer Chris Ulsh. It was their first formal interview as a group since vocalist Riley Gale passed away in August, and their first time together in person since his funeral.

"I’m so proud of everything we accomplished together," Ulsh told Los Angeles Times. "One of the coolest things from the start was that there was no ceiling to this band, and this Grammy nomination is a perfect example of that."

"I hope we changed people’s perceptions about what a metal band can be," Ibanez said to the Times. "We didn’t have to compromise; we just were who we were, and people respected that about us. I hope that’s how people will remember us."

Asked what lies ahead for the band, Ibanez told the Times, "We do want to continue to play music together; we just are not sure what that looks like at this time."

The band also discussed the impact Gale's death had on them. "Losing Riley was the saddest thing that ever happened to me," Ulsh told the Times. "It still feels very fresh. It’s hard to talk about. We were close. I spent a lot of my downtime on tour with him. It’s still hard to fathom."

"We’ve never been through anything like this," Ibanez told the Times. "But it’s definitely brought us closer. You’re together all the time, then in the blink of an eye, you know you’ll never see each other again."

"But this has helped us all realize how much we love each other," Stewart said.

Read the interview in full on Los Angeles Times, and watch the video for "Executioner’s Tax (Swing Of The Axe)" below.