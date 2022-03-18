Praise announce new album for Revelation (new song & limited blue vinyl pre-order)

We've teamed with Praise on a limited blue vinyl variant of their new album. Pre-order yours now while they last.

DC-area melodic hardcore band Praise (whose lineup includes former Champion bassist Andy Norton on vocals, Turnstile's Daniel Fang on drums, and members of Mindset, Sacred Love, Have Heart, and more) have announced their first album in six years, All In A Dream, due May 6 via their new label home: the legendary Revelation Records. The band made the album with producer/engineer Kevin Bernsten (Pianos Become the Teeth, Full of Hell), and Brian McTernan (Turnstile, Hot Water Music, Thrice, etc) was brought in as a second producer to "[focus] on song structure and vocal performances."

The first single is the title track, which finds Praise staying true to hometown influences like Dag Nasty and other Revolution Summer bands, but sounding bigger, clearer, and more modern than ever. It comes with a Robin Zeijlon-directed video starring two people in rainbow body paint, and -- like Turnstile's recent NPR Tiny Desk Concert -- it's full of colorful stuffed animals. (Are any of them the same ones?) Check it out below.

Praise will celebrate the new album with a record release show on May 28 at Metro in Baltimore with Glitterer, Anxious, and Demand.

Pick up Praise's new album on blue vinyl here. This variant is limited to 250 copies worldwide. It looks like this:

Praise loading...

Tracklist

1. All In A Dream

2. Return To Life

3. Hotline To Memory

4. Suddenly Human

5. Peace Of Mine

6. Limited Sense Of Possibility

7. Eyes In The Dark

8. Life Unknown

9. Keep Hanging On